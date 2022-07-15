Praying for a miracle

valsayn
Nesha Gangoo is a mother in search of a miracle.
Last Wednesday—the morning of the 29th birthday of her missing son—Gangoo drove for an hour and a half to the La Divina Pastora Roman Catholic Church in Siparia and poured out her hurting but hopeful heart.
Gangoo placed her offerings at the feet of the statue, which has a history entwined in the lives of Roman Catholics and Hindu devotees for more than 250 years, who seek the divine compassion that only Siparee Mai—also called “Mother Durga, Mother Lakshmi, Mother Kali and Mother Mary”—has to offer.
She knelt before Siparee Mai and prayed for her son Stefan to be guided back to their home, Gangoo told the Express in an interview last Wednesday.
“I told her, from one mother to another, you know how I feel and only you can give me answers that I need,” she said.
Stefan, a fisherman, of Spring Village, Valsayn, was last seen by his family on December 23 last year.
Gangoo said she last spoke with him that day around 10.30 a.m. and expected that he would return to their home.
However, when he did not turn up and she went looking for him, his friends later suggested to her that he had gone out to sea to fish.
He usually fished in the North Coast area, mainly off Carenage, and previous trips at sea took him a few hours before he returned to his home.
By nightfall, Gangoo sensed something was wrong. But since it was the season of Christmas, she guessed he had gone out to lime, or was at a friend’s house for a visit.
Christmas cheer
Hours turned into days, days into weeks and months later, there has not been a trace of her son, said Gangoo.
The mother said relatives went searching for him in the fishing community, but there has not been any solid information about the whereabouts of her son.
She is not certain if he disappeared on land or at sea.
“There has not been a single word about what happened to him.
“Nobody we have spoken with has seen or heard from him.
“And if my son was in a position to, he would have contacted us already. Nobody has any solid proof of what took place with him. We are just going with prayers and hope that wherever he is, someday, he will return to us,” said Gangoo.
The mother was one of the last people in her family to speak with Stefan, the eldest of her four children.
Two days before Christmas, Stefan was eager to enjoy the festivities, she said.
“He loved to shop. Already, he bought a gift for his nephew. That morning I spoke to him around 10 a.m., I was on my way to work and he was at home. I was supposed to buy him a wardrobe, but I told him I did not get a chance to get it yet. He told me not to worry and that he will look for it. I am not sure what time he left at home, if he left in a vehicle or if anybody picked him up from home that day. It is all very mysterious,” she said.
Spiritual seers
In the first few days and weeks after he was reported missing to the police, officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit had contacted her regularly about his case and gave her hope that the authorities were working to bring her son home.
Then, on another occasion, she received a phone call from a detective in the Homicide Bureau.
“The officer was very pleasant to me and offered me advice to keep praying for my son to return home. I was grateful it was not bad news,” she said.
Family members have attempted to find out what happened to Stefan and trace his steps, but people have not been very forthcoming with accurate information, she said.
“It is a sensitive case. We cannot ask too many questions because people will try to confuse us,” she said.
Gangoo said she has sought intervention from spiritual seers to find out what happened to her son.
“I have been to religious people and they gave me hope that he is alive. In my heart, my son is alive,” she said.
Since he went missing, Gangoo knew she wanted to visit Siparee Mai.
“I never got the opportunity and the free time. Today was one of the most appropriate days to go. Something just told me I had to go today. Hopefully, she hears my prayer, my cry for help, and helps me to find my son or gives me some kind of satisfaction that can give me hope,” said Gangoo.
“In the church, I lit a candle and I gave an offering. I said a word of prayer. I stayed there for about half an hour.”
She also wanted to show her compassion to others, and in recognition of his birthday, Gangoo left a donation of packaged cakes to be distributed to those in need of charity.
“I could not carry an entire cake to share for his birthday, so I took “Goody” snacks to be shared with the poor. I placed everything at the altar and the people will share it with those in need,” she said.
Memorable birthdays
Gangoo remembered that Stefan enjoyed celebrating his birthday.
“He would ask me to help him organise the food. I miss doing that for him. He enjoyed going down the islands and having a party. He enjoyed cooking, so he would cook for his friends,” she said.
She said her other children grieve silently over the loss of their big brother, but they try to move forward despite his absence and broken family circle.
Gangoo said her last child just completed writing CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination).
“My other children are worried, but they try not to show it. I try not to talk too much about Stefan to distract my son from his studies. I try my best to keep strong. I have good and bad days. I try to keep myself busy to distract myself. But life can be difficult sometimes. We wish we knew what happened that day,” she said. “This is why I went to Siparee Mai today. I would like to get answers. I just cannot have my child out there and not try,” said the mother.
“I do not know if Covid affected him. I wonder about the crime situation. Too many people go missing and the authorities never find them. There is a lot to worry about. Every day, there are so many people in this country who are not accounted for. There are a lot of innocent people that just go missing. You walk out of your door and you are not sure if you are going to walk back in,” said Gangoo.
“When I say this, I speak for all mothers who go through what I am going through. The hardest thing is not knowing what happened, or where he is. It is a nightmare that you live in every day. Everything you do is connected to that person. You walk into a room and see something belonging to them.
“You will be cooking something he liked. Stefan used to call me every day and ask me what I am going to cook. Now, every time I am going to have a meal, I wonder if he is having a meal, or if he is hungry. That alone is enough to make someone stop eating,” she said.
—Anyone with information
can send it to the TTPS app,
or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or call the police emergency numbers
at 555, 999, or 911.