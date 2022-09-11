Predictable fight between Duke, Farley

The fallout between Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine was predictable, given the personalities involved.
This is the view of political analyst Dr Indira Rampersad, as she weighed in on the dispute that saw Duke revoke Augustine’s appointment as PDP deputy political leader on Friday.
Duke revoked Augustine’s appointment along with the appointments of THA Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as the party’s deputy political leaders.
The revocations came after Augustine announced at a news conference on Thursday that Duke’s position as Deputy Chief Secretary’s would be reviewed, following a Facebook video in which Duke bashed the THA for not providing for the needs of 27 “hungry and forgotten” members of the Roxborough Folk Performing group who had gone to New York to perform at various events related to Labour Day celebrations.
Rampersad told the Sunday Express that Duke has a “strong personality” and would not have been happy with playing second fiddle to Augustine in the THA.
Though leader of the PDP, Duke serves as deputy Chief Secretary of the THA.
“It was predictable in some respect,” Rampersad said.
“The personality and character of Watson Duke—he is a very strong, proactive individual and, in some ways, he had to play second fiddle, so I don’t think he would have taken to that quite nicely, given his personality.
“Farley Augustine is the more moderate one, while Watson Duke is the more radical one. So there are differences in the personalities and you would expect these kinds of disagreements. However, leading to Farley Augustine being expelled as deputy political leader is a bit worrying so soon in the game.”
Rampersad said the dispute has shown the cracks in the PDP and there should be mediation to work out a solution as “two bo rats can’t live in one hole”.
“That does not mean that good sense cannot prevail and they can’t work things out, but right now it is very raw. Going forward, unless they find some kind of formula where they can reconcile their differences in the interest of Tobago, there are going to be some problems with division in the party.”
Rampersad said she believes both Duke and Augustine mean well and want the best for Tobago. She added that Augustine has been performing well as Chief Secretary of the THA.
“So let us hope that there will be other members of the party and members of the THA who will be able to broker some kind of mediation to get them to work together. Mediation is the best way to resolve this dispute.”
Former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles also weighed in on the issue in an interview with TV6 on Friday, saying the revocation of Augustine’s post within the PDP will not affect his role in the THA.
“The THA, after you win your election and get into there—it is not your party constitution that governs what happens there. It is the THA Act.”
Charles, however, said a motion of no confidence can be brought at the next appropriate THA sitting.
“To remove the Chief Secretary (or) the Deputy Chief Secretary, a motion of no confidence under Section 35 of the THA Act must be moved in the House,” he said. He said this would require the support of the members, and it would depend on who between Duke or Farley can mobilise more support.