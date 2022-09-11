Predictable fight between Duke, Farley

The fallout between Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine was predictable, given the personalities involved.

This is the view of political analyst Dr Indira Rampersad, as she weighed in on the dispute that saw Duke revoke Augustine’s appointment as PDP deputy political leader on Friday.

Duke revoked Augustine’s appointment along with the appointments of THA Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as the party’s deputy political leaders.

The revocations came after Augustine announced at a news conference on Thursday that Duke’s position as Deputy Chief Secretary’s would be reviewed, following a Facebook video in which Duke bashed the THA for not providing for the needs of 27 “hungry and forgotten” members of the Roxborough Folk Performing group who had gone to New York to perform at various events related to Labour Day ­celebrations.

Rampersad told the Sunday Express that Duke has a “strong personality” and would not have been happy with playing second fiddle to Augustine in the THA.

Though leader of the PDP, Duke serves as deputy Chief Secretary of the THA.

“It was predictable in some ­respect,” Rampersad said.

“The personality and character of Watson Duke—he is a very strong, proactive individual and, in some ways, he had to play second fiddle, so I don’t think he would have taken to that quite nicely, given his personality.

“Farley Augustine is the more moderate one, while Watson Duke is the more radical one. So there are differences in the personalities and you would expect these kinds of disagreements. However, leading to Farley Augustine being expelled as deputy political leader is a bit worrying so soon in the game.”

Rampersad said the dispute has shown the cracks in the PDP and there should be mediation to work out a solution as “two bo rats can’t live in one hole”.

“That does not mean that good sense cannot prevail and they can’t work things out, but right now it is very raw. Going forward, unless they find some kind of formula where they can reconcile their differences in the interest of Tobago, there are going to be some problems with ­division in the party.”

Rampersad said she believes both Duke and Augustine mean well and want the best for Tobago. She added that Augustine has been performing well as Chief Secretary of the THA.

“So let us hope that there will be other members of the party and members of the THA who will be able to broker some kind of mediation to get them to work together. Mediation is the best way to resolve this dispute.”

Former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles also weighed in on the issue in an interview with TV6 on Friday, saying the revocation of Augustine’s post within the PDP will not affect his role in the THA.

“The THA, after you win your election and get into there—it is not your party constitution that governs what happens there. It is the THA Act.”

Charles, however, said a motion of no confidence can be brought at the next appropriate THA sitting.

“To remove the Chief Secretary (or) the Deputy Chief Secretary, a motion of no confidence under Section 35 of the THA Act must be moved in the House,” he said. He said this would require the support of the members, and it would depend on who between Duke or Farley can mobilise more support.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Predictable fight between Duke, Farley

Predictable fight between Duke, Farley

The fallout between Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine was predictable, given the personalities involved.

This is the view of political analyst Dr Indira Rampersad, as she weighed in on the dispute that saw Duke revoke Augustine’s appointment as PDP deputy political leader on Friday.

CRACKDOWN ON ORGANISED CRIME

CRACKDOWN ON ORGANISED CRIME

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) intends to place a heavier focus on dismantling organised crime in this country.

Speaking with the Sunday Express last week, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said that over the next few months, improvements will be brought to the TTPS’ investigative capacity, capabilities, and methodologies, all with the direct intent of pulling apart organised crime and making this country a safer place.

CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF

CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF

The State has scored a victory in the dispute with several Crown Point, Tobago, residents whose lands are to be acquired for the $1.2 billion ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project.

The High Court on Friday dismissed the residents’ applications for judicial review and an interim injunction to halt the acquisition process, clearing the way for the project to continue.

The residents, who live in Crompton Trace, Crown Point, identified as Zone D of the project, have been given a deadline of September 15 to vacate their properties.

Know something? Then say something!

Know something? Then say something!

AN estimated $1.6 million has been paid out to persons who have done their part in stopping crime in this country.

And from these payments, the identities of these “informants” are not known and therefore cannot be leaked.

This was stated by Garland Samuel, executive manager of Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago (CSTT) in an interview with the Sunday Express last week on the effectiveness of the organisation.

Cops kill 3 more

Cops kill 3 more

Phillip “The Boss” Boodram, the reputed drug dealer who was freed from prison in June after 17 years on the charge that he was involved in kidnapping and burying a businesswoman alive, has been shot and killed by police.

Boodram died yesterday afternoon in an alleged shoot-out with police officers not far from his family home in Dow Village, California.

Recommended for you