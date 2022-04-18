Pregnant mom, family living in darkness

A 30-year-old pregnant mother and her family have been living in darkness at their rental home in Quarry Street, Port of Spain, for the past four months, after a New Year’s Day fire which left 25 homeless irrevocably severed the electricity supply to the property.
Now at least three weeks away from giving birth, the woman, who asked not to be identified, said she, her husband and three children have grown desperate for assistance.
In a telephone interview with the Express last week, the mother said the house she shares with her family was not destroyed by the fire that burned for two hours on January 1. However, the electrical wires attached to her home were burned, leaving the family without an electricity supply since then.
She said the surrounding homes, all reduced to debris by the fire, have been a constant source of dust and debris. Some structures left barely standing are now at risk of collapse, with one at the front of their home.
To survive, she said, the family has had no option but to ask neighbours to store food in their homes and visit others to charge electrical items. But the fear and anxiety of living in these conditions has taken a toll.
“On the first of January, New Year’s Day, we were affected by the massive fire that took place at Quarry Street, Port of Spain. The house that we are presently in was not burnt to the ground but was affected by all the electrical wires were burnt out and the house was water soaked.
“So presently at this moment, going on three months now with no current. We have had no electricity, we went to a neighbour to use their fridge and to charge up. We store food by the neighbour and sometimes we will have a little icebox because people get fed up with you after a while. The owner we were renting from does not have papers to go to the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and it’s like we were left in the wilderness,” she said.
“At the moment now, I am 34 weeks’ pregnant, my three children, ages 11, nine and four, are surrounded by all the dust. Every day we inhale it, sometimes our nose hurts badly, sometimes we cannot even breathe properly with no electricity and the wall looks like it does not have much time to give in.”
According to the resident, she has attempted to seek assistance on several occasions through T&TEC, the Ministry of Social Development and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
The Commission, she said, had informed the family that documents from the property’s owner were required to begin the process of re-installation. However, those documents were unavailable.
Through the Ministry of Social Development, she said, they were offered the rental assistance grant for a period of three months. But all attempts to find a new home have been thwarted by landlords who were unwilling to accept Government assistance.
“We cannot do anything about it because at this said address we were renting, we tried all over for help because the house that was burnt can come down at any given time and they said that it is unsafe to live... that is also our entrance and exit to the house. We got fire reports to take to different places like Social Development, HDC,” she said.
“They (the ministry) offered us rental assistance but everywhere that we go they are saying they don’t want assistance from the Government because they do not pay. I even went to HDC and explained to the lady my situation and she said we would have to wait like everyone else,” she said.
A letter from the Ministry of Social Development to the HDC, dated January 10, was sent to the Express. The letter requested emergency housing accommodation on behalf of the family.
The letter reads: “On January 1, 2022, their rental home was damaged during a fire which destroyed several homes on the property. Consequently, some of the family’s belongings were destroyed and their electrical connection was disconnected. The Fire Service also advised the family to seek alternative accommodation as the house is unstable and unsafe for habitation.
“Unfortunately, the family has no alternative accommodation and is reportedly unable to relocate on their own because of financial constraints. Their family was advised by the ministry to apply for the rental assistance grant. However, they reported that this option was not ideal to the needs of their family. Additionally, they reported difficulty locating a landlord who is willing to accept Government invoices.
“Moreover, the trauma experienced by this family has placed them in an extremely vulnerable position. The lack of safety regarding their housing accommodation is a serious concern for the clients, who feel frustrated, overwhelmed and stressed. Consequently, this family should be provided with as much support as possible so as to alleviate the negative, psychosocial effects of the trauma they experience, in addition, to preclude the acute stress, they may be experiencing chronic stress.”
But shortly after the letter was sent, the resident said, they were informed that there was no emergency housing available.
“My common law husband got a call last week for information and they said that they do not have any emergency housing and I really don’t know what to do,” she said.
Copies of the certificate of fire incident and police reports concerning the damage to her home were also sent to the Express.
On January 1, Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West Member of Parliament Stuart Young stated that he was saddened to learn of the development.
“Having visited the site and spoken to some of the fire victims this morning, as well as other members of the community, I was upset and saddened to learn that it seems like the source of this fire that has caused over 20 people to now be homeless was started by a type of firework landing on one of the houses… Fortunately, no lives were lost. This incident highlights how the irresponsible actions of a few can, in a split second, negatively affect the lives of many innocents,” said Young.
Action
The Express contacted Young on Tuesday and informed him of the resident’s situation and asked if anything could be done through his office to provide aid.
Young responded that he would do what he could to assist.
“This is the unfortunate side of these tragedies,” he said.
The Express also contacted the HDC to ask if any assistance could be offered in this case. The HDC asked for the resident’s contact.
By Friday, the resident told the Express that the family had been contacted by a representative of the MP’s office.
However, they were not encouraged by the conversations had.
The resident’s husband, who also asked not to be named, said he was desperately trying to find a substantial home for his family. He said he was unsure of what else could be done.
“I am a hard worker, so is my wife, and since this thing happened, we have been trying to put aside every month to try to get out of it, but it is not that simple. At this point, we have a child coming and it is not like we are asking for handouts. I am willing to work and go through the necessary processes to find a more permanent place for us to stay. They said that they would try to help but they can’t make any promises.”
“We are not complaining people, we don’t want them to feel as though we are trying to get something for free, but we really are in a desperate place. We tried to make it work here for months in these conditions, hoping something would come of it, but nothing has been done. Now they are saying there is no emergency housing available and even if we get it, it will only be for a few months and after that we will be in the same position, scrambling to find somewhere to live.”
For those who may be able to help, the family can be reached at 359-2390 or 286-6460.
Do you have a story to highlight or an issue in need of redress? Send information to khamarie.rodriguez@trinidadexpress.com