Woman is boss.
That was the celebratory shout from newly crowned Queen of Carnival Shynel Brizan following her defiant display on the Queen’s Park Savannah stage on Sunday night, at the Dimanche Gras showcase: Déjà Vu – Echoes of a Carnival.
Brizan, who is five months pregnant, was advised against going on the Savannah stage by officials out of concerns for the stilt walker’s safety, following a persistent drizzle in Port of Spain. But the San Fernando-based mas creator insisted she was never in any real danger going up on stilts to portray her title-winning “Olugbe-Rere Ko – The Spirit Who Brings Good Things”.
“The stage was wet. I understand they were trying to keep me safe, but (stilt-walking) is something I’m comfortable with, I would never do something I felt was unsafe to endanger my baby. This win shows you can’t stop a woman. Woman is boss and we showed that,” Brizan told the Express during a phone interview yesterday.
Brizan, who previously won the Carnival Queen title in 2019, said she was determined to throw her hat in the ring for this year’s competition from the moment it was announced just under a month ago. She designed the winning costume herself with creative inputs from Allan Vaughn and Tekel Sylvan. The African-inspired costume was sewn by Debbie Marquis.
“It took me exactly three weeks to get it done, even on the day itself I was doing minor things. But this proves pregnant women can do things too, It’s not a sickness, you just have to know your limits and I’ve been doing this for almost 14 years,” Brizan beamed.
A matching pair
Joseph Lewis was equally jubilant about getting his hands on the King of Carnival crown for a second time. Lewis’ mammoth “Kreegorseth - Mystic Guardian of the Amazon”, which featured a golden insect peering through rustling leaves, beat all comers for the title. Interestingly, Lewis and Brizan also held both titles in 2019.
“Yup the very same King and Queen. It feels amazing, it’s truly and ecstatic feeling especially after not being able to have any sort of artistic expression of this magnitude for a year and a half. It was nice to be back out there and feel the stage again and get that energy and vibrations from not just the audience but also from fellow artisans,” an elated Lewis said.
Winning the title from a weakened field does not diminish its importance, Lewis said. Several contenders, including last Carnival (2020) winners Ted Eustace and Roxanne Omalo, opted not to compete in the abridged Taste of Carnival competition, citing a lack of prep time.
Lewis says everyone who competed was on a level playing field operating within the same limitations. His costume in the Fantasy category was designed by Varma Leo Lakhan and painted by Jazzie Azziz. It took him, Lakah and Sheldon Lewis exactly three weeks to complete, he said.
“The preparation was a challenge, anyone in the fraternity would agree and perhaps it’s the reason why some big names didn’t enter. For us it was sleepless nights for four weeks especially having to still go to my day job, but as much as it was short notice there was a lot of great costumes and I was mentally and physically ready to give my all,” the front office Hotel agent said.
Not so grand a show
The King and Queen of Carnival were the only titles up for grabs on what proved a lacklustre Dimanche Gras night. The set design and production value of the Davlin Thomas-directed showcase didn’t match the expected pomp of the occasion.
Still, there were a couple iconic moments on a night when ten calypsonians were selected to entertain the crowd with a live band while guest soca and chutney soca acts including Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry), Drupatee Ramgoonai and Nadia Batson, among other, were inexplicably forced to utilise backing DJ tracks.
It was great to see Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) back to his old tricks on a Carnival stage after a recent hospitalisation for serious health issues. The All Stars lead singer was admittedly rather reserved with his movements, prompting a member of audience to ask if he was okay.
“Ah getting old, yuh know, I is not de same 24-year-old Blaxx, yuh know,” Blaxx, 59, responded, drawing cheers from the appreciative audience.
It was veteran bard Scrunter (Irwin Reyes Johnson), however, who would have the biggest impact of all the performers on the night. The soca parang king had a classic Dimanche Gras moment with his 1980 calypso classic “Woman on the Bass”. The half-filled Savannah Grand Stand could not get enough of the Sangre Grande singer and clapped his encore long after he left the stage, forcing emcee Jason Williams “to break Dimanche Gras protocol” and recall the calypso stalwart.
Scrunter gleefully complied, performing the song again from top to bottom to lift the entire Grand Stand out of their seats.