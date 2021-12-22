A 26-year-old woman was shot dead in her car yesterday afternoon in Todd’s Road, Central Trinidad.
She was pregnant, police said.
The victim was identified as Rizzane Roach-Lucas of Trincity.
The Express was told that Roach-Lucas had arranged to meet with two people around midday at an empty parcel of land in Todd’s Road.
The woman wanted to purchase the land and went to meet the men with a large sum of cash.
The men told investigators they had a phone conversation with Roach-Lucas about 11.36 a.m. yesterday and she indicated she was on her way.
The two men told police that when they arrived at the location they had arranged to meet at, they observed a dark grey Toyota Aqua car parked on the road.
The car’s engine was running and the woman appeared to be slumped against the driver’s seat.
The two men approached Roach-Lucas and saw she was bleeding from injuries to her face and chest.
They notified police and officers from the Central Division, led by Sgt Harriot, responded.
Four spent 9mm shells were found at the scene.
Investigators were told Roach-Lucas was carrying a large sum of cash to purchase the land.
Police believe she was targeted by criminals as she waited for the sellers to arrive as the money was not in the vehicle when investigators arrived.
30 women killed
Police have repeatedly called on citizens to not walk with large sums of cash and to be wary when they conduct financial transactions during the Christmas season, especially with people they meet online.
This is because criminal elements are going after “soft targets”, and there has been an increase in the number of robbery-related offences during the Yuletide season, police have said.
Thirty women have been killed for the year so far.
The number of women killed in 2020 was 54.
Lucas’ death pushed the murder toll to 438 up to last night.
The comparative figure for the same period in 2020 was 387.