‘Pregnant women now in ICU are unvaccinated’

Several pregnant women are currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 in both the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the parallel healthcare system.
This was disclosed yesterday by Director of Women’s Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, who was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference.
While he said he could not go into details, Sirjusingh said the women are in critical condition and unvaccinated.
“We actually have, as we speak... we have several critical women who are unvaccinated at this time in our HDUs and ICUs. We wish them well and we hope that things work out.”
Sirjusingh noted that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 1,154 pregnant women have tested positive for the virus in Trinidad and Tobago.
He said there were 58 cases among pregnant women in 2020, 1,088 in 2021 and eight cases recorded so far this year.
He said some two per cent of those women had to be hospitalised and five had subsequently died.
“Five women would have died in the post-partum period and these are considered maternal deaths,” he said. “All of these women were delivered before they died. They had Covid-19 during pregnancy. I can’t go into any further details, but these were really tragic circumstances.”
Sirjusingh added that there had been one death of a newborn baby.
The baby’s death was recorded on December 6, 2021.
“We had one newborn baby considered mother-to-child transmission where Covid-19 was there. However, the baby died as a complication of prematurity, which is one of the things noted worldwide. Babies are being born before time, and the babies succumb from the complications of prematurity,” he said.
In total, there were four cases of mother-to-child transmission of Covid-19, one of which was a still-birth, he added.
Sirjusingh said pregnancy is considered a high-risk condition, and pregnant women continue to make up a significant number of people in Covid-19 ICUs across the world.
He lamented that the vaccination rate among pregnant women was low, with “relatively small numbers of pregnant women taking up the vaccine” despite having a 70-per cent increased risk of death from the virus.
He urged pregnant women, as well as breastfeeding mothers, to get vaccinated.
To date, he added, 1,021 women have started their vaccination programmes during pregnancy and 655 women completed their vaccination during pregnancy.