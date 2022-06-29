PREPARE AND PRAY

“Man can plan, but God acts...We will prepare, prepare, prepare, but still pray”.
So said Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi as he responded to urgent questions in the Senate from Independent Senator Paul Richards on whether agencies were equipped to deal with possible catastrophic effects of the storm, such as what happened in Greenvale in the past.
Al-Rawi said the ministry had put everything on high alert and it had collected 14 times the height of the twin towers in rubbish and refuse over the last several weeks in its clean-up blitz.
He said the Ministry of Works and Transport since January had been engaged in de-silting exercises, adding that said low-lying areas are “the usual suspects” for flooding and they will be affected.
He said the Local Government Ministry was actively communicating that all emergency shelters and positions are open and that all disaster management units were in active gear in coordination with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government. He said all the resources—all 720 municipal police—are out, along with the TTPS and the Defence Force.
In terms of mitigation, Al-Rawi said all pumps were certified as working and the manpower arrangements had been made for those pumps. “Will it be enough? We understand that Man can plan but God acts. So what we can do is prepare as best as possible, hope that the mitigation measures are effective and to get ourselves ready as best as possible,” he said. He urged everyone in T&T to “please coordinate early...It is important that you get home early, that you make your arrangements early and that if there are issues your line of communication is to the Regional Corporation. We have produced a master list of all contact points and sites. We have delivered thousands of sand bags and we are continuing to do that and emergency reliefs are ready. We will prepare, prepare, prepare but still pray,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the Government had taken aggressive steps through all 14 corporations and the Disaster Management unit and the Office and Disaster and Preparedness Management (ODPM) to coordinate arrangements. He said while the Government had done its very best to prepare, the eventualities of flood would be real. The system is intended to arrive into Trinidad, with front winds and front heavy rains due by 6 p.m. He said public servants were allowed to leave work at noon to allow for enough preparation and space and time.
Fuel on credit
Questioned by UNC Senator Wade Mark about the shortage of fuel at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation in the light of the impending storm, Al-Rawi said as of now there were 1,100 gallons of diesel at the Corporation. “The delivery happened today. Furthermore there are arrangements with a gas station to supply fuel on credit,” he said.
He said the corporations manage themselves and there is an autonomy to purchase consumables. The question is do you have the money for it and the issue of money is easily addressed because money is available either in the vote head or through raiment. He said the decision was taken over the last couple of days and executed today and they are in full possession of over 1,100 gallons of diesel with credit supply available. All other corporations are fully prepared for eventualities at this point. “We appreciate the communication between the corporations and head office and we undertake to continue to provide all support that is necessary,” he said.