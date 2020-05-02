Prepare for a slow exhale.
As the population waits with bated breath for Trinidad and Tobago to return to normal business, a leading epidemiologist has advised that it will have to be done slowly and in a phased basis to prevent a second shock wave of COVID-19 cases.
Technical Director in the Epidemiology Division at the Ministry of Health, Dr Avery Hinds, says Trinidad and Tobago needs to prepare for a slow exhale.
He was responding to questions from the Sunday Express in an interview last week when asked whether the population should mentally prepare for a longer stay- at-home period.
“What I think we need to prepare ourselves for is a more gradual and phased expansion of activity so we can’t rush into opening everything up in ways that other societies may have done, everyone needs to remain vigilant and everyone needs to remain cooperative and adherent to the guidelines that we are recommending with regards to enhanced hygiene precautions, with regard to enhanced physical distancing and remaining out of circulation if you are unwell,” said Hinds.
He said the Ministry will continue to look at all practices from a scientific perspective and to ensure that the decisions made are in line with internationally recommended evidence-based practices.
He emphasised that re-opening cannot be rushed.
“So we wouldn’t rush the opening, we are hoping that if we do it in a phased pattern and enhance the precautions you don’t have to suffer a shock for another massive wave, we are aware that there may be increases in transmission as more movement occurs but we’re hoping that that too will be in a very gradual incremental manner and we will continue to advise the population as the information comes to hand,” he said.
Hinds reminded citizens that there is no vaccine and cure yet for the deadly COVID-19 virus and at present the best method of preventing the virus is through “social vaccination”.
Asked if there was a decrease in people coming forward to be tested, Hinds said people with respiratory illness which causes them some form of distress have been coming forward.
He warned that people with COVID symptoms should not self-medicate at home. “We hope and we want to continue to advise that the population does not take it upon themselves to self treat if they’re having any of those severe symptoms,” he said.
“We are hoping that no one feels that they’re better off not seeking health care and we want to encourage anybody with more severe symptoms to seek health care early,” he said, adding that this particularly applies to elderly people and those who are in the high risk categories.
Hinds said the level of testing in the country stems from the amount of test material, the number of test kits, the number of extraction kits etc. available.
He said with limited resources, testing is prioritised and even as testing is increased it cannot be in an ad hoc manner.
Difficult to hide deaths
Hinds also said it is difficult for the Government to “hide” COVID deaths.
He said if COVID-19 was in Trinidad and Tobago prior to March then the health care system would have been over-burdened and people would have been dying.
For the years 2017 through to 2020 he said there was a normal pattern of increase in respiratory illnesses in the second part of the year — corresponding with the northern hemisphere flu season.
He said the data shows there is a decrease coming towards the start of a new year and the transition from 2019 to 2020 wasn’t any different in that the pattern had not changed.
Hinds said 2019 was actually a slightly more active year due to H1N1 and other things circulating.
Pneumonia, he said, is one of the background causes of deaths that is recorded every year.
He said it is probably around either number 7 or 8 in terms of the overall causes of death in finalised mortality statistics.
Hinds said T&T’s top four causes of death are still cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and stroke which account for 60 to 65 per cent of deaths.
“Pneumonia and infectious diseases are low down on our totem pole so to speak with regard to contributory causes of death and that hasn’t changed,” he said.
Hinds said further that flu-related deaths and pneumonia are recorded together “for the simple reason if influenza kills you it is usually, though not always, because you develop a pneumonia and that process then led to respiratory failure and death and that is one of the main mechanisms by which infective respiratory illness kills people”.
He said there are cycles when there are more respiratory related illnesses at various points in the year.
“The 2019 level of respiratory illness while not unusual was just a little above 2018 for example, 2017 was also above 2018, so these cycles go up and down. Pneumonia by itself does not equate to COVID or influenza, there are multiple pathogens that can lead to a pneumonia and can result in death,” he said.
Imported, but when?
Hinds said there is no doubt that the coronavirus was imported to Trinidad and Tobago but the question is at what point in time.
He said if one looks at the actual global epidemiology they would find that the places that had more of a travel link with China would have been at a higher risk.
He said with respect to T&T data checks were made on the background of patterns of accessing healthcare for non specific viral and respiratory illness.
He said there was nothing unusual to suggest that there was something brewing in the population.
“Because of the way the virus actually behaves in the population where it became widespread it’s impossible to suppress or manipulate data on hospitals being overrun or on excessive numbers of people dying and you’re not seeing that happening in the data that is being generated outside the Ministry of Health domain by the death registry so this gives us an added layer of confidence that we are not at a point in our COVID-19 trajectory that suggested that this has been going on from long before. If it were we would have been further along in the overrunning of health systems, exceeding health capacity..... that by itself is another confirmation that this introduction of the virus wasn’t several months ago,” he said.