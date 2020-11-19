Prepare for Sahara dust this weekend

Sahara dust in the Earth’s atmosphere
Sahara dust in the Earth’s atmosphere

IF Sahara dust is your enemy, be ready for its return this weekend.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has warned of a dust “event” that is expected to begin on November 21 and which is likely to continue, at least, until November 23.

In a post to its Facebook page yesterday, the Met Service advised those physically affected by the presence of Sahara dust to be prepared.

“Milder concentrations are already in the region and are likely to be present beyond the 23rd. Persons that are usually affected by this should take the necessary precautions,” the local weather service said. Trinidad and Tobago has been battling Sahara dust at varying levels since June, when forecasters had warned that the irritating visitor from across the Atlantic would likely be present for most of 2020.

In June the country saw an “unprecedented” dust event, during which air quality in some areas were recorded as “hazardous” for the first time.

Many took to social media to post photographs of visible dust clouds in their environments, in some cases obscuring the long-term view. A less intense but noticeable event occurred again in August, with the dust popping up a few times since. Those with respiratory illnesses are especially advised to take caution, including by staying in-doors when possible and during peak dust events. Sahara dust may also trigger allergies in some people, causing itching and runny eyes and nose.

The Met Service has otherwise predicted a mix bag of weather for the next few days, which is expected to be predominantly sunny. “A mix of sunshine, partly cloudy spells and isolated showers are likely over the next couple of days. A few more showers are possible on Saturday, along with the low chance of the isolated thunderstorm,” the Met Service stated on Facebook.

According to the forecast on the Service’s web site, today is expected to bring “fair to partly cloudy” conditions and some breeziness. There is a chance of isolated showers, however. Tomorrow is expected to also be partly cloudy with isolated showers and the low chance of thunderstorms.

