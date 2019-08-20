Nazma Muller

FOUNDER OF CARIBBEAN COLLECTIVE:  Nazma Muller

President Paula-Mae Weekes has blanked a request for a meeting from cannabis activist Nazma Muller. Muller is the founder of the Caribbean Collective for Justice, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that advocates for social and environmental justice.

In a letter, Muller implored the President to use whatever powers she has to compel Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to issue licences to allow for the importation of “life saving” medicine for cancer patients. “I am imploring the President to intervene and ask the Minister of Health to issue licences to allow me to supply them with life-saving medicine. This is already permitted by law, according to a clause in the Dangerous Drugs Act. 

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Waste of time and money

Waste of time and money

CHIEF executive officer of the Tri­ni­dad and Tobago Chamber of Indus­try and Commerce (TTCIC) Gabri­el Faria yesterday described as a waste of time and financial resources spent fighting an enquiry into a contempt of court allegation which was discontinued after almost three years.

Long lines for Carifesta tickets

Long lines for Carifesta tickets

NOT much can be done for patrons complaining about not being able to get tickets to Carifesta XIV shows. This is according to Carifesta project manager John Arnold, who explained yesterday that certain venues can only accommodate a certain number of people.

Relatives unsuccessful with bail for Carew

Relatives unsuccessful with bail for Carew

DESPITE attempts to have him bailed out yesterday, relatives of fraud and conspiracy-accused Michael Carew were unsuccessful and he spent last night at the Port of Spain Prison.

President blanks ganja activist

President blanks ganja activist

President Paula-Mae Weekes has blanked a request for a meeting from cannabis activist Nazma Muller. Muller is the founder of the Caribbean Collective for Justice, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that advocates for social and environmental justice.