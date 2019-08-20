President blanks ganja activist

President Paula-Mae Weekes has blanked a request for a meeting from cannabis activist Nazma Muller. Muller is the founder of the Caribbean Collective for Justice, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that advocates for social and environmental justice.
In a letter, Muller implored the President to use whatever powers she has to compel Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to issue licences to allow for the importation of “life saving” medicine for cancer patients. “I am imploring the President to intervene and ask the Minister of Health to issue licences to allow me to supply them with life-saving medicine. This is already permitted by law, according to a clause in the Dangerous Drugs Act.