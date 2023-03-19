President-elect Christine Kangaloo: I won't isolate myself

One day away from her inauguration as the seventh President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo is experiencing a range of emotions: apprehension blended with excitement about this new challenging chapter in her life.
And there are bittersweet moments, too, because the most enjoyable years thus far of her working life—both in the public and private sphere—were the seven years spent as President of the Senate (2015-2022).
Sitting in her Red House, Port of Spain, office, traditionally provided by the Parliament for use by the President-elect in the interregnum between election and inauguration, Kangaloo tells the Sunday Express: “I have spent seven very fulfilling years here. I loved coming to work here. I respect the persons with whom I worked in this institution and have the highest regard for the staff—for the Clerk of the House (Jacqui Sampson-Meiguel) and the Clerk of the Senate (Brian Caesar). So I am going to miss this place.”
She said since her election, people have been quick to tell her the things she would no longer be able to do once she becomes President Christine Kangaloo—an office which imposes its own restrictions.
But Kangaloo is clear that she will not be isolated from the people, from her friends and community.
“My friends have told me that I wouldn’t be able to lime with them anymore. I still intend to go out with them.”
Stressing that she understands there would be “logistical issues”, she said: “I have no intention of being isolated from the people who have supported me through all my different journeys. So for me, it’s not about what I am losing, it’s about what I am gaining.”
Kangaloo intends to occupy the official residence, which has not been occupied since its $89 million restoration in 2019.
Shock, horror
and then validation
When Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asked her to serve as the country’s next Head of State, her initial reaction was “shock and horror”.
“But this was overtaken by a sense of validation,” she said in a wide-ranging interview.
Did she say yes right away?
“Yes, because part of me feels very strongly about public service,” she said.
She discussed the matter with her husband, attorney-at-law Kerwyn Garcia (son of former government minister Anthony Garcia), to whom she has been married for 25 years.
But even before discussing it with him, she knew she would have had his support because he knows how passionately she feels about public service, she said.
Asked what kind of President she would want to be, Kangaloo replied: “This may sound strange, but I want to be me. All of my experiences in the public service—as an assistant registrar, as a minister, as a Senate presiding officer, and all the other experiences I have had in my private life have made me who I am. I am someone who can listen to all the voices. And I will be very deliberate in what I do. I am not going to, because one person says something, I will act very quickly to satisfy a demand. I believe in taking my time and trying to arrive at the right decision. I think I understand pain and loss, so I would also want to bring some of that understanding into what kind of President I will be. And I don’t want to be isolated (from people). I don’t want to be cut off from doing the things that I would normally want to do.
“I also believe in the use of humour sometimes as a way of trying to reach people. Because of how I grew up, with the brothers that I had, I am accustomed to jokes at my expense and I recognise that sometimes you just have to laugh off things.”
She has a strong social conscience.
When asked what issues she sees affecting the society today that are dear to her, she said:
“Everything affects me. I will read the newspapers and I may read about an accident, a road fatality...and I immediately start to think about the family (of the deceased). I feel very strongly about the abuse of children; and about the abuse of women. So there are lots of issues that affect me. I am acutely aware of what is happening in society and in the world generally and these things affect me in different ways.”
Another one of her attributes, she said, was her capacity to listen.
Kangaloo said she has always been a good listener who tries to understand and learn about the people she meets.
“I grew up in a home with seven children...and we all were fairly boisterous. But because my voice wasn’t as loud as the others, I tended to listen. And I still prefer to listen than to talk about myself. Sometimes I think I am even a little too curious about the people that I encounter. Anyone who crosses my path, I want to know about that person. I could sit and have a conversation with them because I want to find out about them,” she said.
Asked what she considered to be her shortcomings, she said she could be a “bit of an introvert”.
When I was at law school because I was such an introvert, I didn’t have that confidence...I was a good student but part of me didn’t express myself. It took a long time for me to find my voice,” she said.
“The other (shortcoming) is that I am a perfectionist and sometimes when you are such a perfectionist, you may hold yourself back, as you seek perfection. Because one can become paralysed in wanting something to be perfect,” she said. “So those are some of my shortcomings and I try to treat with them.”
What annoys her?
“I don’t like inefficiency. I don’t like discourtesy, bullying and misogyny. And I am not here just talking about the office (that I will hold)—though I do believe in respect for the office—but there are courtesies that I would extend to anyone and I believe should be given to anyone,” she said.
The most private
person in public life
Kangaloo made her debut in public life in 2000 on the PNM Women’s Platform in St James, receiving her baptism there.
That segued into a short stint as an Opposition senator in 2001 before becoming a minister in the Manning government in 2002.
Her ministerial career ended in 2010 when the PNM was defeated. Kangaloo then stepped back from public life, until her election as President of the Senate in 2015.
Her nomination and election as President of the Republic by some members of the Electoral College was vigorously opposed by the Opposition, who contended that her political alignment to the PNM should have disqualified her for the office of President.
Kangaloo has previously stated that she had not taken part in party politics for the last seven years and that even before that, her record as minister would show she did not perform her duties based on partisan interest.
Save the controversy over her candidacy for President, Kangaloo has flown under the radar for much of her public life.
She ascribed this to the fact that she is an “exceptionally private person”.
“That is a paradox about me. I tell my friends that I am the most private person in public life. I do what I have to do in the public sphere, and then I retreat into my private life. I am so private that I have never had a Facebook account,” she said.
Asked whether this would continue, she said: “The Office of the President has a Facebook page and that would continue but a personal Facebook account, at this stage of my life, I don’t think I would be venturing into that.”
Asked how does she know what is being said about her on social media, she said: “I don’t. And I think that has helped me because I think people get distracted by all that is said about them. The way I operate is that I do the best that I can do. I try to do right, I think through what I have to do. Yes, there is commentary, but I don’t allow myself to get immersed in that. Sometimes people will send me things (about what is said about me), but I don’t allow myself to get conditioned by that.”
Christine’s stew chicken
Formerly a Presbyterian, Kangaloo converted to Catholicism recently, in 2018.
“When I moved to Port of Spain, my husband and I started going to St Ann’s RC, which is close to where we live, and so I converted,” she said.
She added that she still retains her Presbyterian foundation and that she had “exposure” to Catholicism due to her attendance at St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, for seven years.
“I consider myself part of both (religions),” she said. “To me, what is important is to try and live by the values and principles of how you should treat other people. And I can tell you from my personal experiences, when I look back I see how God has worked in my life so I hold fast to those values and beliefs.”
Her hobbies include cooking and baking.
“I love to cook. In the Kangaloo family, food is a big thing. When I was growing up my father and my mother would always be in the kitchen together. My mother is an excellent cook. There were five boys and two girls so even though I was a tomboy, I ended up in the kitchen helping my mother prepare meals. As a hobby I collect recipe books and I read them like novels and I practise the recipes on my siblings and my husband. And when they (her siblings) come over and I would say ‘here we have the chicken that has been braised and simmered’...and they would remark ‘Christine, is stew chicken’,” she said, chuckling.
She also enjoys watching tennis.
“Rafael Nadal is my favourite player and I am passionate about all the matches that he plays. In fact, one of the best gifts that my husband ever gave me for Christmas was a ball that was autographed by Nadal. I have been to Wimbledon and the US Open,” she said.
Kangaloo said she also reads a lot and she loves to watch movies.
She likes music and dancing as well, she said.
No preconceived notions
Kangaloo is not approaching the Office of President with preconceived notions and was therefore reluctant to give hard-and-fast answers to some of the questions posed.
Q: In the exercise of your constitutional prerogative, you will be required to make important appointments. But there is this difficulty of finding people who are politically neutral and who are willing to serve. How do you intend to overcome this particular challenge?
A: “Public service is hard, no one can deny that. But I believe there are many people who will invest in public service because they want to serve our country. They might be a little hesitant about the exposure, but I will have to use the art of persuasion in order to get people involved and to serve and I will do my very best in that regard.”
Q: The other issue is that once the President makes an appointment in her own discretion, there seems to be no room to treat with poor performance or non-performance. Do you think the President should seek answers from her appointees in such a scenario?
A: “In the first instance, a lot of care is going to be taken (in making appointments). I already told you that I am very deliberate, I take my time in making decisions. A wise nun once told me to trust the process and don’t fear the outcome. So I am going to put a lot into the process—a process that will be detailed, involved, and careful, and hope for an outcome that is aligned to that...And if things arise, there are ways to persuade, to use the powers of persuasion to get the message across and see what happens. But I will do my best to invest in the process. I am sure that situations would arise, I am not so naive as to believe that every decision I make, or every choice I make, would be the right one. But all I can say is that I am going to really apply myself to that process of finding the (right) persons.”
Recognising that she would not personally know many of the persons that she would appoint, Kangaloo said she does not pretend to be the repository of all information and of all knowledge of all people in Trinidad and Tobago.
“I clearly have to seek counsel but ultimately weighing all the factors the decision would be mine, as it must be,” she said.
Q: In terms of the members of the current Independent bench, all of whom you know, having been the Senate President, will you change them mid-term? Or will you return to the convention of making appointments to the Independent Bench at the start of the parliamentary term?
A: “I have not given that any sort of thought to that right now. When I get into the office, those sorts of conventions I would try to get a handle on. I am sure when I get into the office of the President there would be pressing matters to attend to. So the issue of the Independent senators is not something that I have thought about at all, at this stage. And as I said, any decision I make would be carefully considered.”
Asked whether she was one who rocks the boat or whether she prefers adhering to the status quo, Kangaloo said: “Neither. And that would not be my consideration. I just have to get a handle on the conventions that you have just spoken about. Because that is not something I have really paid attention to. I will treat with it in due course, if it needs to be treated with. But I really have not given that (issue) consideration, one way or the other. I do know that when Independent senators are appointed, they are independent and are not beholden to the President who appoints them or to who succeeds...(the President that appointed them). In all the things that I have been thinking about in this transition, that has not engaged my attention.”
Q: What in your life’s journey has equipped you for the presidency?
A: “Everything in my life’s journey has allowed me to be who I am. There is nothing that I would change, except for my brother, sister and father being here in person. I have acted in the Office of the President on 33 different occasions. And when I look at the other Presidents, with the exception of Sir Ellis (Clarke), I have that unique understanding of the office, and of the day to day issues of the office. I still have a lot to learn, but that the fact that I acted on so many occasions is something that has prepared me. My life in public service, being an assistant registrar, which entailed quasi-judicial functions, administrative functions in the public service. And then moving on a minister in the ministries of Social Services Delivery, Legal Affairs, Science, Technology and Tertiary Education—those ministries had such an impact on the lives of Trinbagonians and they (the ministries) gave you such a knowledge of the society, of the needs of the people, of their aspirations. Additionally, being an elected Member of Parliament (for the constituency of Pointe-a-Pierre) where you have to hear all the issues that are affecting people from your own constituency...that breadth of experience has given me a sense of Trinidad and Tobago. There is still a lot to learn but a lot has prepared me for this moment.
“I chose to live very consciously. (Apart from public service), my life is family, my friends—people who don’t care what position I hold; in fact, sometimes my brothers will tell me ‘do not use your President of the Senate tone with me’ when we are engaged in robust discussion. I take all of that with me—private and public experiences (into the presidency) and hope that it would work out for the benefit of Trinidad and Tobago,” Kangaloo said.
A petite woman with a big voice
What surprises people the most about her when they meet her for the first time?
“Many people exclaim that I look so much younger in person, (than when they see me in the media),” she said. “They also remark that she is smaller than they expected. A policeman told me that for ‘a little person, I had a big voice’.”
She also recalled a man in what seemed to be a back-handed compliment who said: “Yuh’ does look so bad on TV, but yuh ain’t looking so bad now (in person).”
Visually the T&T public would have to get used to this petite woman “with the big voice” holding the highest office in the land.
They will also have to adapt to the idea of a first gentleman.
Asked whether there was a blueprint for the ground-breaking position of “first gentleman”, Kangaloo said:
“We have been discussing it. I have no doubt that my husband will take to his responsibilities like a duck to water. He is very charming, smart, and I think we will enjoy sharing some of these responsibilities. And we will have to change the way people perceive the office. The President and the President’s spouse act as patrons for different organisations. For example, traditionally the President is the patron for the (Boy) Scouts, while the spouse of the President is the patron for the Girl Guides. Things like that you might find curious, but they are a reflection of the times that went before,” she said.
