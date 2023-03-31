President gets Order of T&T

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo has received the country’s highest award.
The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) was presented to the country’s seventh President on Wednesday.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Office of the Prime Minister stated that “Her Excellency Christine Carla Kangaloo received the country’s highest award, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago — ORTT.”
It said the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was present for the presentation of the award to President Kangaloo by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, who is himself a recipient of the award, during a short ceremony held at President’s House.
In the photographs accompanying the post, the President is seen receiving the ORTT and is also seen posing for a picture in the company of her husband, attorney Kerwin Garcia as well as the Prime Minister and Chief Justice.
President Kamgaloo was inaugurated on March 20 during a ceremony at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
It is customary for Presidents to be bestowed the country’s highest award.