President injured; working from home

Christine Kangaloo

Recovering: President Christine Kangaloo damaged her toe while exercising yesterday.

President of the Republic Christine Kangaloo yesterday sustained an injury while exercising outdoors.

The Office of the President said in a release that Kangaloo, while injured, was “not totally incapacitated”.

It said on the advice of her doctor, the President will be working from home for at least the next fortnight while she recovers from her injury.

The Express understands the Presi­dent damaged her toe during early-­morning exercise.

She is recovering at home.

Trinidadians posted several dozen “get well” wishes on the Office of the President’s Facebook page yesterday.

Commenters posted messages like “Wishing you a speedy recovery Madam President”, “Get well soon your Excellency”, and “So sorry to hear that Madam President has sustained an injury. Hope Her Excellency has a speedy recovery”.

The Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust also wished her a quick recovery.

It stated: “Your Excellency, The Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust Team prays and wishes you a complete and speedy recovery from your injuries. Blessings for this Easter Season for you and your family.”

Kangaloo, a former Senate president, was inaugurated as the country’s seventh President on March 20.

On March 29, she was conferred with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The ORTT, the country’s highest national award, was presented to the President by Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

