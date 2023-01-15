President knocks health care

President Paula-Mae Weekes---use

‘ unreasonable delays’: President Paula-Mae Weekes

Outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes says the country’s health system is in need of visionary leadership.

She made the comment yesterday as she bemoaned the problems and challenges facing the public health sector.

She was delivering the feature address at the Presidential Symposium hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) at the university’s St Augustine campus.

The theme of the symposium was “Visionary Leadership in Medicine”, which Weekes said was a significant and persistent issue, made even more glaring by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If ever visionary leadership is needed in the medical fraternity, it is now,” she said. “Even before Covid-19 reared its ugly head, Trini­dad and Tobago faced considerable challenges in and to its health apparatus... Lengthy wait times in hospitals, unreasonable delays in receiving critical diagnoses, results and reports, and confusing and unnecessarily complex administrative processes are among the many ­issues experienced by patients at our institutions.”

Last September, the President presented Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram (CMO) the nation’s highest award, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), at the national awards at NAPA in Port of Spain.

The medical team also received the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for their work during the Covid-19 ­pandemic.

They were Dr Avery Hinds, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Dr Michelle Trotman and Prof Christine Carrington.

The President also noted yesterday the problems healthcare professional faced.

“On the other side of the coin, healthcare professionals grapple with inadequate compensation, unacceptable working conditions, unavailability of critical equipment and overwork, among other grievances, and must also bear the brunt of patients’ frustrations with a flawed system.”

She said while there are calls for more funding, more staff, more training and more innovation in the public healthcare system, these would not be enough without consistent, effective leadership.

Weekes also called for the modernising of healthcare institutions.

“Our health institutions which supply lifesaving care and treatment to citizens should be modern, functional and well-run, as access to comprehensive health services promotes and maintains good health, reduces unnecessary disability and premature death and achieves a better quality of life for all individuals,” she said.

“It is critical that we work assiduously towards strengthening and upgrading our health systems in order to improve the well-being of the nation and ensure further growth and stability...

“Our medical institutions must strive diligently to keep abreast of the times, as being left behind will result in immediate and dire consequences that we can ill afford.”

Weekes said the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the “critical importance of carefully and deliberately building resilient, responsive and flexible health and social systems”.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, who also delivered an address at the symposium, spoke on the importance of integrity in leader­ship.

“In visionary leadership... you must have personal and professional integrity,” he said. “People will not follow you if you have no integrity.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

THE Road Rehabilitation programme yesterday rolled into Manahambre Road in Princes Town, where just over one kilometre of the roadway was paved at a cost of $1.5 million.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan was on hand as the steamrollers put the final touches on the newly paved road.

Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

ACTING Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has refuted rumours on social media that there was a Covid-19 “scare” at the Police Academy in St James.

While the acting Commissioner con­firmed that four recruits recently tested positive for the virus, she said they have been placed “in isolation with others, based on trace contact”.

Christopher said the recruits were inducted for training on January 9, and were all tested for the virus.

A constant state of fear

A constant state of fear

The 606 murders reported in 2022, as well as increasing numbers of crimes have caused a serious impact on the mental health of Trinidad and Tobago’s population.

The Sunday Express spoke to clinical and counselling psychologist Nidhi Kirpalani who believes the psychological impacts of crime on adults and children are often overlooked in this country.

This includes direct victims of crime as well as indirect victims such as those who know people who were targeted.

President knocks health care

President knocks health care

Outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes says the country’s health system is in need of visionary leadership.

She made the comment yesterday as she bemoaned the problems and challenges facing the public health sector.

She was delivering the feature address at the Presidential Symposium hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) at the university’s St Augustine campus.

Rejected and forgotten by society

Rejected and forgotten by society

Johnathon was born an unwanted child, discarded by his mother in the restroom of a local fried chicken restaurant and relinquished to the children’s ward of the San Fernando General Hospital nearly two decades ago.

Within the walls of the former Ward 14, the young cerebral palsy patient would spend years, hands tied to the bars of a metal bed-frame on which his mattress was laid, uttering grunts to the healthcare workers who had inevitably become his sole caregivers while stationed there.

Recommended for you