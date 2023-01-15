President knocks health care

Outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes says the country’s health system is in need of visionary leadership.
She made the comment yesterday as she bemoaned the problems and challenges facing the public health sector.
She was delivering the feature address at the Presidential Symposium hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) at the university’s St Augustine campus.
The theme of the symposium was “Visionary Leadership in Medicine”, which Weekes said was a significant and persistent issue, made even more glaring by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“If ever visionary leadership is needed in the medical fraternity, it is now,” she said. “Even before Covid-19 reared its ugly head, Trinidad and Tobago faced considerable challenges in and to its health apparatus... Lengthy wait times in hospitals, unreasonable delays in receiving critical diagnoses, results and reports, and confusing and unnecessarily complex administrative processes are among the many issues experienced by patients at our institutions.”
Last September, the President presented Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram (CMO) the nation’s highest award, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), at the national awards at NAPA in Port of Spain.
The medical team also received the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
They were Dr Avery Hinds, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Dr Michelle Trotman and Prof Christine Carrington.
The President also noted yesterday the problems healthcare professional faced.
“On the other side of the coin, healthcare professionals grapple with inadequate compensation, unacceptable working conditions, unavailability of critical equipment and overwork, among other grievances, and must also bear the brunt of patients’ frustrations with a flawed system.”
She said while there are calls for more funding, more staff, more training and more innovation in the public healthcare system, these would not be enough without consistent, effective leadership.
Weekes also called for the modernising of healthcare institutions.
“Our health institutions which supply lifesaving care and treatment to citizens should be modern, functional and well-run, as access to comprehensive health services promotes and maintains good health, reduces unnecessary disability and premature death and achieves a better quality of life for all individuals,” she said.
“It is critical that we work assiduously towards strengthening and upgrading our health systems in order to improve the well-being of the nation and ensure further growth and stability...
“Our medical institutions must strive diligently to keep abreast of the times, as being left behind will result in immediate and dire consequences that we can ill afford.”
Weekes said the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the “critical importance of carefully and deliberately building resilient, responsive and flexible health and social systems”.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, who also delivered an address at the symposium, spoke on the importance of integrity in leadership.
“In visionary leadership... you must have personal and professional integrity,” he said. “People will not follow you if you have no integrity.”