President names final PolSC nominee

President Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday issued the fifth and final notification for nomination to the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
The five notifications have now been sent to the Clerk of the House and will be laid in the House of Representatives by the Speaker of the House at the next sitting of the House. It means that when Parliament next meets, it will have a full list of nominees, which if approved by the House will enable a commission to be constituted.
It is not yet known when the House will next meet.
The notifications are normally piloted by the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, along with House leader Camille Robinson-Regis, is representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 26th conference of the United Nations’ Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.
Also accompanying the Prime Minister to attend meetings with Shell in London, England, is Energy Minister Stuart Young.
That means the Government bench will not have a majority due to the absence of these two members of the House of Representatives.
The Prime Minister leaves today for the UK, along with Young. He returns next Saturday (November 6). Robinson-Regis is already in Scotland. Parliament will therefore not meet until the week of November 8.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is at present in the US where he attended by invitation the change of command ceremony on Thursday to witness the change in the leadership of the US Southern Navy Command, which includes the Caribbean, from Admiral Faller to General Laura Richardson. Hinds was there from October 24 and is due to return this weekend.
The Government has 22 seats while the Opposition has 19 in the House of Representatives.
New nominee
attorney Rajiv Persad
The release from the President’s Office said yesterday that a notification has been issued for attorney Rajiv Persad as a nominee for the PolSC.
The legal position is that because the Constitution states that “there shall be a Police Service Commission for Trinidad and Tobago which shall consist of a chairman and four other members”, once the commission has to be reconstituted after a collapse, it has to be re-established with a full complement of five members.
The commission collapsed one month ago when it became inquorate due to resignations, and then on September 29, the final member—former Chairman Bliss Seepersad—resigned.
The release from the President’s office said that after consulting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, by letter dated and delivered on Monday, October 25, and having received a response from the Prime Minister, the President issued a notification in respect of Persad.
The Opposition Leader did not reply in any of the previous cases. On no occasion did the Opposition Leader reply to the President in respect of the nominations for the PolSC, according to the President’s releases in respect of the previous notifications.
There has been a lot of adverse comments and anxiety over the non-existence of both a Police Service Commission and a Police Commissioner.
The commission is responsible for the recruitment and selection of a Police Commissioner. When the last PolSC collapsed, it had engaged in the exercise of presenting a merit list to the President for onward transmission to the Parliament. The President, in an official release in the form of an advertisement two weeks ago, said the merit list was submitted on August 11 and was immediately withdrawn.
About Persad
Persad is head of Allum Chambers. He has served as vice-president of the Law Association since 2017.
He has been a sometime judge, having acted as a High Court judge in the Supreme Court of Montserrat (2020), in the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands (January to May 2019), in the Supreme Court of St Vincent and the Grenadines (2013 and 2014) and a High Court judge of the Supreme Court of T&T (October 2009- July 2010).
He was a former deputy chairman of the Integrity Commission (2015 to 2018). He was called to the Bar in T&T in 1997, in 2003 in Antigua and Barbuda, and 2007 in Grenada.
The other nominees for membership to the PolSC are retired judge Judith Jones, accountant Maxine Attong, Academic head of the Caribbean Institute of Security and Public Safety Ian Ramdhanie, and head of wealth management of Firstline Securities Ltd Maxine King.