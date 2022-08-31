President: Not a moment to lose

TRINIDAD and Tobago is at a “crossroads” with “not a moment to lose” in finding and walking the path of good, President Paula-Mae Weekes has said.
In her Independence Day message yesterday, the President said the country has had enough time to put away “childish things” and called on individuals to take a “man in the mirror” approach to change.
“There was a time, not too long ago, when as a nation, we were full of pride in ourselves, boasting an enviable literacy rate and booming industries, a place where respect for others and office was the default position and where integrity, decency and compassion were not unfamiliar - justifiably the envy of our Caribbean neighbours,” President Weekes stated.
“Not that we were without our problems and issues; there has always been lawbreaking, corruption, societal dysfunction and ethnic division, but not to the extremes that now exist,” she added.
“From our present vantage point, the initial impression of the immediate landscape might be one of a wilderness, given the increasingly brazen criminality, ugly divisive politics, rampant unemployment, distressing reports of child abuse and troubling pockets of poverty,” she said.
The President had referenced the prophet Jeremiah to the people of Israel in 7th century B.C., who stated according to The Bible, “Stand at the crossroads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way lies; and walk in it, and find rest for your souls.”
The President said Jeremiah could offer “timely” advice and went on to say:
“We in Trinidad and Tobago are at a crossroads of our own on the occasion of our 60th anniversary of independence - the Diamond Jubilee - and I do not think that I would be engaging in hyperbole if I described us as a restless nation.”
Put aside childish things
The President said at times of national celebration such as this, “we manage, if only temporarily, to put aside our differences of politics, faith, ethnicity and economic bracket to fully embrace our unique and special identity as Trinbagonians”.
She later asked if T&T could “maintain that momentum” and stated: “The significant and wonderful thing about a crossroads is that it offers options—a choice of paths for the onward journey. The selection must be made with utmost care and caution. Trinidad and Tobago desperately needs to find where the good way lies and walk in it and we don’t have a moment to spare.”
President Weekes said at the end of a decade, it is “usual to be deeply contemplative, to pore over what has been, take stock of what is and plan what is to be”.
“As a people, we have had more than enough time to put aside childish things—our laissez-faire attitude, intolerant viewpoints and perspectives, irrational conspiracy theories and appetite for the latest bacchanal; to stop the blame game, social media character assassinations, the pointless rehashing of old grudges, none of which has yielded any result other than increasing bitterness and disaffection,” she said.
Enduring qualities
According to the President, “this is the point at which we must take up our precious georgie-bundle of enduring and admirable national qualities and legacies—creativity, diversity, generosity, resilience, energy and passion, among others —hoist it on our shoulders and set course for the future”.
She said to make T&T a better place, “each of us must look at ourselves and then make a change - a ‘Man in the Mirror’ approach”.
“Our fortunes cannot improve unless we first take ownership of our part in creating the present malaise and make the necessary adjustments to our thinking, attitudes and behaviour. Today would be a good day to set aside some time to envision and manifest our future,” the President stated.
President Weekes said T&T now was “not what the architects of our independence intended and envisaged six decades ago; nor what citizens hoped for in 1962 when we grasped governance with our own hands; nor what Sparrow meant when he sang, ‘Oh yes, we want to achieve, we going to aspire; we bound to be a success’”.
“Those who have lived through all or most of the intervening period would be justified in asking, however rhetorically, ‘how the france we get here?’,” she said, adding:
“Mercifully, this junction also affords the nation the opportunity to look back at its former ways with a view to revisiting some of the more salutary behaviours and practices which we may have unwisely abandoned.”
The President also stated: “Just imagine what we could achieve if, on their next working day, whatever their personal circumstances, every public servant, every journalist, every police officer, every member of parliament, every CEPEP worker, began the day saying and meaning, ‘I am a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. I have and I take direct responsibility for its affairs’. And went to their job with purpose, with pride, with integrity, with discipline, without cynicism, without hidden agenda, without skulduggery, without partisanship.”
She urged people to “try it for just one day to start but this affirmation would require daily repetition until it becomes a personal credo”.
“A serious commitment in homes, schools, offices, parliament and communities to turn our beloved country around accompanied by the necessary will, patience and endurance will bring about sustainable change,” President Weekes said.
She said for many years after Calypsonian Sniper first sang ‘Portrait of Trinidad’ in 1965, “we citizens sang along lustily, without hesitation or reservation”.
“The 60th anniversary of our independence is an apposite time for individuals, institutions and the nation as a whole to engage in that exercise,” she said.
President Weekes said “a 60-year-old person might reasonably be expected to have developed maturity, wisdom, fortitude, discernment and patience”.
She said “mistakes would have been made, misfortune suffered, trials and tribulations undergone, but useful lessons which inform future decisions would have been extracted from unhappy experiences”.
President Weekes recalled that calypsonian Lord Brynner, winner of the Independence calypso competition in 1962, sang triumphantly: “Because this is your land, just as well as my land, This your place and also it’s my place, So let we put our heads together, And live like one happy family, Democratically, educationally, We’ll live independently.”
“Let us all join in the chorus,” the President said, in wishing the nation “happy Independence”.