President Paula-Mae Weekes is currently on vacation.
According to a statement released by the Office of the President yesterday, as of Sunday, the President is officially on vacation and will be travelling to Europe.
President Weekes will be part of a tour organised by the Anglican Diocese to attend the Oberammergau Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany.
First performed in 1635, the Oberammergau Passion Play, which is staged every ten years, was due to come off in 2020 but was postponed to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release stated.
President of the Senate Christine Kangaloo will act as President until President Weekes’ return to the jurisdiction on August 26.