NAPARIMA College and Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College have snagged two President’s Medals, as the Ministry of Education yesterday announced 100 scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.
The coveted President’s Medals have gone to Niall Hosein, of Naparima College, who was “the top performing pupil in Environmental Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Mathematics, and Natural Sciences”, and Nikeesha Nancoo, of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, who topped her peers in Business Studies, Creative and Performing Studies, General Studies, Language Studies, Humanities and Technical Studies.
The scholarships are based on the results of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) 2021.
A news release from the ministry stated that the scholarships were awarded in ten cognate groups and are “solely based on academic performance”.
“For the academic year 2020/2021, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago (GoRTT) awarded 100 scholarships—44 Open and 56 Additional,” the ministry said.
“Of the 100 scholarships, 66 per cent were awarded to female students while 34 per cent were awarded to male students.”
Congrats to all
According to the release, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly “congratulates all awardees for 2021”.
”This is a phenomenal achievement for these students, especially given the challenges of the last two years that would have affected their mode of education and forced them to adapt quickly,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.
“This is testament to their discipline and resilience. I also congratulate their teachers and parents for their support,” she added.
Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, on Eastern Main Road, received the most scholarships with ten awardees, three in the Open scholarship category and seven Additional.
Naparima Girls’ High School and St Augustine Girls’ High School both received nine scholarships each and Naparima College collected eight.