The Office of the President (OTP) is distancing itself from a person it said is posing as the “Governor of Culture” and claiming to be acting on behalf of the OTP.
In a release yesterday, OTP communications adviser Cheryl Lala said she was made aware that a person identifying himself as the “Governor of Culture” has represented himself to the National Council of Indian Culture, the Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra and The Marionettes Chorale as associated with or representing the OTP.
“In so doing, the individual has sought free entry to events and/or entry to restricted areas and other accommodations in the name of this office,” she said.
“In one instance, he purported to enter into arrangements and agreements with a third party. The Office of the President denies unequivocally any association with the ‘Governor of Culture’ and does not support, endorse or authorise any approach purportedly made on its behalf by this individual.”
Lala urged other organisations who may have been approached by the individual to contact the Secretary to the President at 225-4687 Ext. 114.
Checks by the Express showed there is a website and Facebook page under the name “Trinidad and Tobago Governor of Culture”. However calls to the number provided went unanswered.