President’s picks tainted, says Kamla

Every appointment made by President Paula-Mae Weekes will be tainted until all the questions posed to her regarding the Police Service Commission (PolSC) crisis are answered, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
“I have already indicated that the President has no moral or ethical authority to make any nominations regarding the Police Service Commission. Her office is mired in controversy regarding this issue,” Persad-Bissessar told the Express yesterday.
She was responding to questions about a release from the Office of the President indicating that a fifth person -- Attorney Rajiv Persad -- has been nominated for appointment to the PolSC.
The former prime minister said the President’s arrogance in moving forward with making nominations and not answering pertinent questions further destroys the standing of her office.
“Her continuing arrogance and aloofness are further destroying the image office of the President in the eyes of our citizens,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She said right now the majority of the public are struggling to have any confidence in the President because of her refusal to answer the questions regarding interference in the PolSC.
Persad-Bissessar brought an historic impeachment motion against the President which was defeated in the Parliament last week.
The Speaker’s Guidelines for that motion required no debate and for members to just vote.
The President’s five nominations for appointment to the PolSC are to be debated in the Parliament.
Cult-like secrecy
Asked if the Opposition will debate this, Persad-Bissessar responded, “Of course we will. Parliament is for debate,”.
Under the former PolSC board led by Bliss Seepersad a Merit List for the substantive position of Police Commissioner was submitted to the President and then immediately withdrawn, according to the President.
Persad-Bissessar said this Merit List is “legally live”.
“I am of the view that the existing Merit List presented to the President should be sent to Parliament for consideration in accordance with the law. The Commission collapsed after presentation of that Merit list due to interference by a high public official,” said Persad-Bissessar.
She said the Government is hoping that by installing a new PolSC the citizens will move on from asking for answers regarding the interference issues but this will not happen.
“When the President can sit in office, shrouded in controversy, with the population daily losing all respect and confidence in the Office and still refuse to answer about the interference is arrogance of the highest order,” she said.
“These clandestine meetings and conflicting reports only serve to reinforce that we are headed down the road of dictatorship. The cult-like secrecy being exhibited by the officials involved in this Police Service Commission crisis is very dangerous to our democracy,” said Persad-Bissessar.
Persad-Bissessar had written to the President earlier this month stating she had lost all moral and ethical grounds to continue to participate in this nomination process given the High Court ruling that the appointments of Gary Griffith and McDonald Jacob as acting top cop were unconstitutional.
She reminded that she was “fortified” in her view given the President’s paid newspaper advertisement.
She pointed out yesterday that the country still does not know what happened causing this country to be without a Police Commissioner for the first time in history.
Persad-Bissessar said the President must say who is the public official that visited President’s House and interfered with the process and why did she not disclose that a Merit List was submitted to her and withdrawn.
The nomination of PolSC members is done by the President in consultation with the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.
Persad-Bissessar had called on President Weekes to pause the process and provide answers.