How exactly was the Merit List for the post of Police Commissioner withdrawn?
Did the Police Service Commission (PolSC) request the list back via letter or did the former chairman ask for the list to be returned?
These questions were among several posed yesterday to President Paula-Mae Weekes through her communications adviser, Cheryl Lala, but have gone unanswered.
The President broke her silence in a full-page paid newspaper advertisement on Sunday in which she stated, among other things, that the PolSC had delivered the merit list on August 11 but withdrew it the same day.
The Express also sought comment on former police commissioner Gary Griffith’s statement that the President had no authority to return the list and it should have been sent to Parliament. Lala’s response was the Office of the President has no comment on this.
In response to another question, Lala said the President does not have a copy of the Order of Merit List submitted and withdrawn on August 11.
The Express also sought clarification on the date the merit list was submitted by the PolSC as the acting Director of Personnel Administration Corey Harrison has stated in an affidavit that list was submitted to the President on August 12, 2021.
Lala responded: “The Order of Merit List for the post of Commissioner of Police was submitted and withdrawn on August 11, 2021.”
In a sworn affidavit in the Ravi Balgobin Maharaj vs the Attorney General case, Harrison stated at paragraph 3 that the Order of Merit list was submitted to the President on August 12, 2021.
He stated: “A list of nominees was submitted to Her Excellency on 12th August, 2021. There was no delay by the Commission in carrying out its exercise given the date of issuance of the 2021 Order. It was done in less than two months.”
Harrison’s affidavit contradicts the President’s date given.
There is also another affidavit in the Anand Ramesar judicial review matter where Deputy Director of Personnel Administration Helen Warner stated at paragraph 39 that the Order of Merit List for Commissioner of Police was withheld.
Warner stated: “The Police Service Commission has withheld submission of the Merit List to the President after attempting to do so because of certain security concerns that came to its attention.
“As the Police Service Commission is not itself conducting the investigations (not being equipped to do so), to compile the security reports, the Police Service Commission cannot say exactly when the reports will be available for it to finalise its Merit List, however, the Police Service Commission has a duty to have the security investigation done before finalising its Merit List.
Nowhere in Warner’s affidavit did she state the Merit List was submitted on August 11, 2021 and withdrawn.
The Express sent the following questions to the Office of the President:
1. Was the Merit list indeed submitted on August 11 and withdrawn? Or was it on the 12th as stated by Mr Harrison?
2. How exactly was the Merit List withdrawn? Did the PolSC request the list back via letter or did the former chairman ask for the list to be returned?
3. Was the President given any reasons as to why the list was withdrawn? Did the President ask any questions as to why was this necessary as a completed list was submitted?
4. Mr Gary Griffith said the President did not do her constitutional duty and send the list to the Parliament and that she has no authority to return a Merit List to the PolSC, can the President please comment on this?
5. Does the President have a copy of the completed Merit List that was submitted on August 11 (or 12th)? If yes, can that copy be sent to the Parliament as Mr Griffith stated?
6. Was the President privy to the “security concerns” Mrs Warner referred to in her affidavit? If yes, what action did the President take? Did the President advise that the information be forwarded to the PCA or DPP?
Questions 2, 3 and 6 were unanswered.