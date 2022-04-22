President swears in commissioners today

Stuart Young

young meets members: Energy Minister Stuart Young, centre, at yesterday’s meeting with

Justice Dennis Morrison, from left, Gregory Wilson, permanent secretary (Ag) Sandra Fraser,

Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Ronnie Bissessar and Vijaya Maharaj.

Commissioners in the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the circumstances that led to the deaths of four divers at Paria Fuel Trading’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility will receive their instruments of appointment from President Paula-Mae Weekes today.

Energy Minister Stuart Young, who is also acting National Security Minister, yes­terday met with proposed commissioners Justice Dennis Morrison, QC, and subsea specialist Gregory Wilson, along with counsel for the commission Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, and attorneys Ronnie Bissessar and Vijaya Maharaj.

A Government release said Young, who is also the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, met with the proposed commissioners and counsel to “facilitate an introductory meeting”.

The four divers were employees of LMCS Ltd and the incident occurred at facili­ties owned by Paria Fuel Tra­ding Company Ltd, located at No 36 Sealine Riser on Berth No 6.

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert told the Parliament on Wednesday that he expects the commissioners to commence work as soon as possible and with dispatch.

However, he was unable to get a date for the start of the enquiry, saying the conduct of the enquiry will be the sole responsibility of the commissioners.

The commission is expected to engage a specialised firm of experts to act as an independent consul­tant.

