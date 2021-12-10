Now that the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is fully constituted, President Paula-Mae Weekes says the Tobago public will expect the new leadership to hit the ground running.
Delivering an address at the 12th inaugural session of the THA in Scarborough yesterday, the President congratulated the newly appointed assemblymen and women, and noted their appointments come during challenging times.
But she said they will be expected to deliver on their campaign promises. “You have been chosen at a critical time in the history of Tobago, when infrastructural, economic and health challenges, among others, beset the island, bringing the tourism industry and small business to their knees, and adding to the hardships suffered by Tobagonians,” Weekes said.
“The people of Tobago were unequivocal, resolute and confident in deciding to whom they want to give stewardship of their affairs, and they have a right to expect those stewards to be competent, trustworthy and ready, willing and able to put their shoulders to the plough. They expect you to hit the ground running and, from day one, you will be called to deliver on your platform promises as well as in other areas not considered during the campaign.”
Weekes reflected on the lead-up to the December 6 election, which she described as surprising and unprecedented.
The election was originally held on January 25 and resulted in a 6-6 tie between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP). Tobago’s electoral map was redrawn, creating 15 electoral districts to ensure another tie would not take place. The fresh election resulted in a 14-1 win for the PDP.
Weekes said through it all, Tobagonians demonstrated faith in the Constitution and the laws to resolve the situation peacefully and logically.
The President said it is a proud moment, and an example of democracy at work. She, however, noted the campaign was “sometimes bruising”, with insults and accusations aimed too far below the belt.
“This appears to be an unfortunate national trend, but that is a discussion for another occasion,” Weekes said. “For the most part, you were able to maintain an issues-driven campaign aimed to resonate with Tobagonians of every stripe. I congratulate you assemblymen and women on your election to this body corporate, whether you are returning to office or newly-installed. The people have spoken loud and clear and elected you to champion their many causes and interests. Now that the dust has settled and the oaths have been taken, I, along with the rest of the nation, look forward to watching you fulfil your legal duty contained in the preamble in the THA Act—to make ‘better provision for the administration of the island of Tobago and for matters connected therewith’.”
Advice for Farley
and Kelvon
Weekes offered advice to newly-installed Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Minority Leader Kelvon Morris as they take up their duties.
“Honourable Chief Secretary, I together with the people of Tobago and Trinidad, have every hope that you will steer this transition and realignment with the poise and leadership expected of your new position,” she said. “Your vantage point might have shifted, but I have little doubt that with integrity, courage and discipline as your guideposts, you will chart and stay a course that will improve the fortunes of Tobago and, by extension, the nation.”
She urged Morris to be an active opposition presence and hold the ruling party to account in the best interest of the public.
“Like the cheese, you stand alone. But that does not mean that the task is beyond you, and I trust that you will be ably supported by the experienced members of your party,” said Weekes. “I urge you to fiercely defend that public interest, not by opposing for the sake of opposing, but in order to add value to the political process.
“This involves doing in-depth research on polemical affairs, seeking the views, both compatible and divergent, of affected parties, bringing to the table reasoned, informed arguments, and—here’s a thought—if there’s something worth supporting, supporting it.”