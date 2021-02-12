President Weekes roasted over ‘tone deaf’ post

President Paula-Mae Weekes---use

President Paula-Mae Weekes

President Paula-Mae Weekes has been roasted for her silence on the kidnap/murder of Andrea Bharatt and a “tone deaf” post on the Office of the President Facebook page.

On Thursday, the Office of the President posted a message from Weekes on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and noted the day advocates for greater participation of women and girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The Express had reached out to the Office of the President on Monday but was informed the President had no comment at the time on Bharatt’s death and the nationwide vigils and protests that followed.

In the Facebook post, Weekes stated girls and women must be encouraged to pursue careers in STEM.

She noted girls at tertiary institutions tend to outnumber and outperform the boys in every area of STEM, except engineering.

She said this is in stark contrast to United Nations statistics which indicate although women make up about 50 per cent of the world’s population, they comprise less than 30 per cent of scientific and technological researchers and are regularly excluded from science-related fields as a result of long-standing biases and harmful gender stereotypes.

The President added that the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the important role of scientific and technological innovation in mitigating crises and providing viable solutions to pressing and complex challenges.

“It would be prudent therefore to invest in this critical sector by encouraging the participation of women and girls, as greater diversity in STEM results in a wider variety of expertise, opinions and talent that can influence and direct scientific innovation,” she stated, adding that women have featured prominently in Covid-19 vaccine development and other global and national responses to the pandemic.

The post prompted scores of comments, mostly from women criticising Weekes.

Andrea’s last trip home

Andrea’s last trip home

EVEN heaven wept.

On a miserable, wet, gloomy day yesterday, 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, “Angel” as she was fondly referred to over and over again yesterday, was laid to rest.

The UWI graduate, who worked as a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, was kidnapped on January 29. Since her decomposing body was found on February 4, the country has united in grief with candlelight vigils being held across the land amid cries for justice and an end to violence against women.

Arima goes pink for sorrowful farewell

Arima goes pink for sorrowful farewell

The Friday before Carnival is usually celebrated as Fantastic Friday but yesterday it turned into a day of pure sorrow as hundreds of people came out in the streets of Arima to say their final goodbyes to murdered Andrea Bharatt, 23.

After leaving Andrea’s home on Arima Old Road, a motorcade procession drove through Arima stopping in front of the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Prince Street, where Andrea worked as a court clerk.

Come together to protect us

Come together to protect us

The Opposition and the Government need to put all differences aside and come together to pass necessary legislation to protect citi­zens of this country.

This was the call of Pastor Terrence Williams yesterday as he spoke to the congregation at the funeral service of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.

The service was held at the Faith Assembly Church in Arouca.

Evidence Bill passed with full support of Parliament

The Opposition has supported the Evidence (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

A total of 40 members yesterday voted for the bill which would have been passed even without Opposition support as it required a simple majority.

The move to support the legislation comes on the heels of nationwide calls for Government and the Opposition to work together to bring laws to fight crime.

Pastor Terrence Williams, in delivering the homily at the funeral of court clerk Andrea Bharatt at the Faith Assembly International Church in Arouca yesterday, pleaded with parliamentarians to work together.