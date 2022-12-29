President Paula-Mae Weekes’ tenure as Trinidad and Tobago’s first woman President will forever be tainted by the Police Service Commission (PolSC) scandal that saw the fall of Gary Griffith as top cop, according to the political analysts.
The Express spoke yesterday to analysts Dr Hamid Ghany, Dr Winford James and Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, who all expressed disappointment over the debacle that has marred President Weekes’ term.
The sentiment expressed is that this resulted in the President vacating office not with dignity, but with disgrace.
The Keith Rowley-led Government has the majority in the House of Representatives, so their Presidential pick will replace President Weekes when the Electoral College meets on January 20, 2023, to elect a President.
Ghany told the Express President Weekes got herself into a lot of difficulty with the handling of the nomination process for police commissioner, which Griffith had topped.
Bliss Seepersad, who headed the PolSC, had submitted the top-cop merit list to the President, and then withdrew it after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley intervened and passed information to Seepersad with respect to the Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) report into the issuance of firearms under Griffith’s tenure as police commissioner. That scandal led to the fall of the PolSC and the country still being without a substantive top cop today.
Inadequate explanation
Said Ghany: “I have a difficulty in the manner in which she received the notification from the Police Service Commission and then appears to have allowed herself to return it at the request of the chairman of the Police Commission as opposed to the whole Commission and the nomination never made it to the House of Representatives.”
That, he added, remains a controversy for which President Weekes has not provided an adequate explanation to the public.
Ghany said the statement she provided in the form of a paid newspaper advertisement fell “far short” of what could be considered a reasonable explanation. “I think that has tainted her presidency. She has a reputation for being a no-nonsense stickler for proper procedure, but when it came to that matter, her performance was less than stellar,” he said.
Given the widespread public discontent expressed via social media over President Weekes and the Office of the President in general, Ghany pointed out that former prime minister Patrick Manning had brought forward proposals to make sweeping constitutional changes to abolish the role of President and create the position of an Executive President, which would combine the powers of the Prime Minister and President.
Back then, he noted, many were beginning to question what was the purpose of the President that had replaced the post of Governor General and given a few more powers.
“I think that the younger generation that is coming up now is beginning to question what is the role of the President in the circumstances, so I think Manning may well have been ahead of his time with the idea of an Executive President, and it could very well be that those questions can begin to arise once more as people begin to question the role of the presidency,” he said.
He also noted the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led Opposition took issue with PolSC imbroglio and had the first-ever convening of the Electoral College over impeachment of President Weekes, which was unsuccessful given the Government’s majority.
“There are questions that will linger once she demits office. I think the big question now is who is the Government’s nominee, and will the Opposition put up a candidate of their own and force a secret ballot in the Electoral College?” he said.
Ghany explained that it takes 12 MPs to nominate a presidential candidate and the Opposition has more than 12, so they can nominate their own pick.
He noted that on the last occasion President Weekes was a consensus candidate and room was left on the form for Opposition members to co-sign together with Government members. “This time around I’m not so sure we’re going to have that kind of consensus emerging, and there may be two candidates emerging in a secret ballot,” he said.
Ghany said this is not new to T&T, giving a reminder that it happened in 1997 between Arthur NR Robinson and Justice Anthony Lucky, and there was also a secret ballot in 2003 between George Maxwell Richards and Ganace Ramdial.
James: Unanswered questions
James told the Express President Weekes is “young” given the standards that presidents are elected, and he had expected that she would have at least two terms.
He said he cannot recall the declaration by President Weekes that she would serve only one term.
James said the one answer he can think of as to why she is not returning is because of no Government support.
“There seems to be a fallout between her and the Prime Minister over the question of the merit list that the chairman of the Police Commission took to her and took back. I can’t understand why in the first place you have given a letter to the President, and then you are able to take it back,” he added.
James said the list would have to be “handed back” to the person who gave it. “It seems to me that something very wrong took place and that has not been explained,” he said.
He said if the Prime Minister can intervene and cause that letter to be withdrawn, then the public ought to know what transpired.
James said he too was not satisfied with the President’s justification via the paid ad, as there are still questions. “I think there are questions still unanswered as to what happened and that uncertainty tarnished and tainted her reputation somewhat,” he said.
He said the President is not an executive power and she cannot be called into question by the law, even though citizens are free to comment on her actions.
James said the country has passed the stage of getting answers from the President before she demits office.
Ragoonath: Too late
Ragoonath said he also believes any explanation from President Weekes would be too late now.
“Clearly, the debacle with the Police Service Commission would be a stain on her tenure, and not even an explanation at this point in time would suffice because the legal luminaries would have to tell us under what grounds that should be able to happen, and that has not been, so that would always be a stain on her tenure,” he said.
Ragoonath said there has been a long need for constitutional reform, but those in power prefer the status quo as it suits them.
“I always say politicians, when in opposition, they want all the change, and once they get into power, however, they realise that the status quo works for them and they refuse to change,” he said.
He said what transpired with the merit list and the ability of the Prime Minister to intervene, causing it to be withdrawn after it was delivered to President’s House, would suggest that prime ministers going forward would like to maintain that status quo.
“I am disappointed with her tenure. I was there at the inauguration. I heard her first speech. I thought it was the start of changes to come. I don’t think she has made a mark of distinction in holding the office of the presidency and there is a taint on her tenure,” he said.