President Paula-Mae Weekes will attend Queen Elizabeth’s II funeral next Monday and the national flags will be flown at half-mast in Trinidad and Tobago on that day of mourning, says Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne.
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Having ascended the throne at 25 years of age, the Queen reigned for 70 years.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Browne stated the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs is responsible for communicating to the British that the President of Trinidad and Tobago will attend the State funeral.
He said the ministry will also extend courtesies to the President from this country’s high commission in London and ensure appropriate arrangements are put in place.
The minister stated that expressions of condolence have been extended by the President of Trinidad and Tobago to His Majesty King Charles III; the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago to Elizabeth Truss, British Prime Minister; and the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs to James Cleverly, British Foreign Secretary.
He added that Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, in his capacity as chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, has extended condolences on behalf of Caricom.
Browne noted nine Caricom Member States and Caricom’s five Associate Members are members of the Commonwealth.
The British, he stated, will observe a holiday on September 19, the day of the funeral, to mark the death of the Queen, and on that day the Trinidad and Tobago national flag will be flown at half-mast, as announced by the Minister of National Security.
Caricom mourns
Other Caricom countries have also taken steps to honour the Queen.
Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, proclaimed that September 19 would be a national day of mourning, in sympathy and solidarity with the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations.
According to the proclamation signed by the President, all authorities, boards, commissions, corporations, public agencies, ministries and citizens are asked to fly the national flag at half-mast.
Jamaica declared 12 days of mourning beginning September 8, and including a day of mourning on Sunday.
According to the Office of the Prime Minister, on the day of mourning, only authorised activities related to the day are approved, and all social events should be postponed.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be attending the Queen’s funeral.
According to a Reuters report a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend the Queen’s funeral as follows:
ROYAL ATTENDEES
• Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
• King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
• King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
• King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
• Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife, Sofia
• Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
• King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
• King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
NATIONAL LEADERS
• Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
• Droupadi Murmu, President of India
• Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
• Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
• Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
• Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
• Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President
• Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
• Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President
• Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
• Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
• Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
• Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister
• Charles Michel, President of the European Council
• Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission
• Egils Levits, President of Latvia
• Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
• Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
• Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
• Katalin Novak, Hungarian President
• Michael D Higgins, President of Ireland
• Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
• Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
• Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
• Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines
• Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
COUNTRIES NOT INVITED
• Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan