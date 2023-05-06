President's House costs to increase

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo’s decision to live at the official residence of the President has led to an increase in the expenditure allocated to the Office of the President—for electricity, telephone and staff.
During yesterday’s meeting of the Standing Finance Committee, the total supplemental appropriation of $10.7 million for the President was approved. Increases in expenditure were approved for various items such as electricity, telephone costs, additional staff and maintenance and repairs.
Asked by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath whether the $350,000 increase in the allocation for electricity for the President was arrears, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said there were arrears.
“The new President is expected to occupy President’s House whereas the former president did not use President’s House as she (was) domicile and therefore there is an anticipated increase in electricity usage at the official President’s House building.”
The $350,000 increase in supplementation would take the total appropriation for electricity to $950,000. The original budgeted figure had been $600,000.
Imbert gave the same explanation when Couva South MP Ravi Ratiram asked about the supplementation by $200,000 for the telephone services.
“Again this is anticipation of the new President together with family occupying President’s House,” he said. This would take the total allocation for this line item to $750,000. Imbert added that these were estimates and they were not just for the building, but the entire compound.
There is also an anticipated increase in repairs and maintenance of the buildings from $230,000 to $2.427 million, a supplementation of $2.197 million. Asked about this by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who pointed out that the residence had been recently refurbished, Imbert said this $2.1 million was for a facilities management agreement with UDeCOTT.
He said all heritage buildings needed to be maintained as a routine matter.
“And you need $2.1 million for that between now and September?” Moonilal asked. “That is the information I have,” Imbert stated. The minister further explained that in most cases where there was restoration of heritage buildings—Whitehall, Stollmeyer’s Castle, President’s House—the project manager, UDeCOTT, continued to maintain the facility for a period of time after the completion of the construction/renovation works. But at some point in time, that temporary arrangement has to come to an end and you have to enter into a longer-term, formal maintenance agreement.
Imbert, in response to questions from Couth South MP Rudy Indarsingh, said the increase in the item, Expenses of President’s Establishment—from $3.5 million to $5 million—was for a number of things, such as expenses for national awards and State dinner. However, he said because the previous president did not occupy “the great building”, “a skeletal staff was maintained during the last five years. The new President and her spouse would be residing at President’s House and therefore funds would be required to hire additional staff for the upkeep of the President’s household”, Imbert said.
He said a full complement of staff would now be required to provide services to the President’s household and ten additional members of staff are expected to be hired.
There was also an increase in the allocation of vehicles for the President from $380,350 to $1.5 million “to meet the cost associated with the purchase of two replacement vehicles”.
Ratiram asked whether these vehicles were “also to be used on the weekend vacation that her Excellency takes down in Mayaro”, Imbert said: “As far as I know, the President is on duty like some of us 24/7, 365 days a year, and therefore the President is always on duty. But in this particular case, my understanding is that this is for escort vehicles to the office of the President.”
Ratiram also asked whether the $100,000 increase in allocation for medical expenses—from $150,000 to $250,000—had to do with the “President’s recent health challenges”. Imbert said a previous Cabinet has approved an entitlement for medical expenses for life for all Presidents and Prime Ministers.
He said because there is an additional former president and therefore there was now a requirement to take care of the medical expenses of the “new former president” and “the new President hence the increase”.