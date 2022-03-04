Pressure mounts against Paria’s managers

gm paria

Paria's general manager Mushtaq Mohammed, chairman Newman George, and terminal operations manager Collin Piper at Sunday's press conference. Photo: TREVOR WATSON

A public call for accountability from the board of Paria Fuel Trading Co in the deaths of four divers has grown, with an online Change.org petition created by attorney Vannessa Soobrattie crossing 50,000 votes as of yesterday afternoon.

“Dismiss the board & management of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited pending investigation,” the petition reads. Soobrattie told the Express that the decision to create the petition was taken after feeling a sense of helplessness in watching the events unfold. In addition, she said the need for independent investigations compelled her to act.

Vannessa Soobrattie

“I felt so heartbroken about what took place that I felt I had to do something to help. I felt helpless between Friday and Sunday, and I felt that I had to do something.

“We have a situation that needs to be investigated and at the very least the investigation needs to be independent and not influenced. When you look at it holistically, Paria is a State-owned company, and the investigative team is being compiled by the State and we don’t know who composed the team. In that process that team is going to need to get evidence and there will be no checks and balances and if the evidence is being provided by the said board. There is a possibility the evidence can be tampered with and there is no indication that this is taking place right now but the possibility of it is enough to compromise the investigation,” she said.

She added that she intends to take the petition to Parliament should no action be taken.

“I would want this petition to go to Parliament, I thought initially if it gained traction that the Government would do the right thing. But it has been so many days and the board are still sitting and there has been no decision from the Government as far as the board is concerned so, if it had to go to Parliament for it to get more formal attention, that is now my aim,” she said.

Soobrattie, who is actively discouraging donations on the Change.org petition, said instead, citizens should continue to sign and share the petition.

Protests outside homes

Meanwhile, activist groups throughout the country continue to protest at the homes of Paria Fuel Trading Co executives following the death of four men who were sucked into an undersea pipeline off Pointe-a-Pierre last Friday.

Amid calls for the dismissal of board members, the past few days have seen several gatherings outside the homes of Paria’s terminal operations manager Collin Piper and general manager Mushtaq Mohammed.

At least one group—the First Wave Movement lead by Umar Abdullah—plans to visit the home of the company’s chairman, Newman George.

At the Gulf View home of Piper on Wednesday, at least 15 activists from various groups lit black candles and called for justice.

