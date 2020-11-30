Pressure on prisons

Historic legal action has been taken against the State over the lengthy time prisoners are kept in remand awaiting their cases in Trinidad and Tobago.
The case—Anthony Albert et al v The Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago—seeks to effect change in the alleged inhumane treatment of persons detained on remand.
Dean of the Faculty of Law at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, stated the time has come to change the system.
Belle Antoine,, one of the attorneys who will present the case, said:
“This is an ongoing travesty in our democracy, where persons are charged and left to languish in jail, in harsh, sometimes inhumane conditions, particularly now with this Covid-19 environment, without getting an opportunity to be heard and defend themselves in court.”
She said there have been several instances in the country where persons who remained on remand in prison for many years were subsequently found to be innocent.
“The system needs to change. State, private attorneys and the courts, all have a part to play in finding workable mechanisms to correct this injustice,” stated Antoine.
Gender inequity
A release from the The UWI stated The International Human Rights Clinic in The UWI, St Augustine’s Faculty of Law, initiated the landmark litigation by filing an originating motion for constitutional redress for prisoners delayed on remand.
The motion filed on November 20 is part of the clinic’s EU-funded project, addressing Human Rights Abuses of Remand Prisoners with Special Emphasis on Domestic Violence Murder Cases.
“Such persons are still innocent in the eyes of the law and kept waiting on remand for inordinate periods (in some cases over 18 years) for their trials to be heard,” stated the release.
It added the faculty invited the firm Trinity Chambers to partner with it on this historic litigation.
Senior advocate Gregory Delzin and Antoine will present the case.
The release noted a hearing presented in 2019 by the Faculty at the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights (IACHR), Washington, revealed Trinidad and Tobago has the highest number of persons on remand in the region, as well as for the longest periods.
The release noted at that hearing, former commissioner of prisons, Gerard Wilson, lamented the situation, stating it made the job of prison officers more difficult.
“The Anthony Albert et al case and the project also highlight the heart-rending plight of women and girl victims of domestic violence awaiting trial on remand, without bail.
These persons were charged for the murder of their partners, which suggests serious issues of gender inequity in the criminal justice system,” The UWI stated.
It added the advocates will seek declarations that the claimants’ rights:
(i) not to be deprived of liberty except by due process of law
(ii) to protection of the law and
(iii) right to trial within a reasonable time under sections 4(a) and 4(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, have been and continue to be violated.
Cruel and unusual treatment
It will also be contended that this extreme delay on remand constitutes arbitrary detention or imprisonment; and/or the imposition of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment; and/or breach of the right to private and family life contrary to the rights and freedoms enshrined under sections 4(c), 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(b) of the Constitution.
The claimants—Anthony Albert, Bruce Henry, Ramdaye Ramlal, Kareem Ramlal, Hyacinth Loubon, Sasha Seepersad and Malaika St Louis—are all currently incarcerated at the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca.
The UWI stated the project will also undertake public education and advocacy initiatives to raise awareness of the inhumane conditions of remand, and bolster public and institutional support for remandees.
It stated this will be done through an ongoing public education campaign, and direct intervention via remedial work in the prisons and with persons freed from prison, in partnership with the Cropper Foundation.
Instructing attorneys Melissa Mano, Rafiya Karim, Joseph Cowles, and junior advocate Dianne Mano are joined in the case. The UWI law graduates Ayanna Norville, Terry-Ann Roy and Omari Thompson, researchers from the Faculty’s Human Rights Clinic, are assisting with research in the matter.