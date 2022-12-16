“WHO gave you the authority to make decisions about dives, or to prevent dives, and consequently, who should live or die?”
This was the question put to Paria’s terminal operations manager, Collin Piper, yesterday, as he was grilled by Prakash Ramadhar, the attorney representing the families of two of the four divers who died in the pipeline, after no rescue attempt was ever made.
Piper said that as incident commander with control over the response to the February 25 diving tragedy off Pointe-a-Pierre, he had certain decisions to make, and his decision was to stop any diving into the pipeline.
“You were more interested in lives or liability?” Ramadhar asked.
Piper responded that he was more interested in lives, including the lives of any rescuers.
Piper was the last person to testify on day ten of the commission of enquiry into the Paria incident yesterday, before it was adjourned to January 4. Four divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar—died in the pipeline. Diver Christopher Boodram was rescued.
Piper said he was an experienced incident commander trained to deal with incidents in the industry.
And his decision was to stop any diving into the pipeline, until he could get a camera to assess what was inside the undersea pipeline. That camera arrived at midnight, two hours after Piper said his timeline for the survivability of the divers had ended.
Ramadhar asked, “From what you described here today, you made the best decision, difficult as it would have been, in your mind, you made the best decision?”
Piper responded, “Yes, sir.”
Piper said his decision was based on consultation with specialist divers and Paria’s dive supervisor.
Commission chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, asked, “Did you ever authorise a rescue?”
“No, sir,” Piper responded.
And since that night, Piper said he has been “running it through his mind” and he believes the best decision was made at that time to prevent further deaths.
In a passionate appeal, Piper asked the nation put themselves in his position and to understand that his Incident Management Team was distressed by the incident and wanted to make the best possible decision.
He said, “We sit here in this room and believe this was not something that was stressful and that we were not under pressure, that is furthest from the truth. We can sit in this room and believe what we want to believe, but put yourself in that room and in that position when you have to send a man into that pipeline, a quarter of a mile long, you have no idea where this man is going, you have no idea what this man is going to face, you are accountable for this man.
“You have that accountability once you sanction sending that man in that pipe, you are accountable for that man’s life and if you believe in this room that that was a simple thing because we had four men in that pipe.”
Piper said he did not wish anyone to go through what he had experienced that night.
“If you believe I just sat there and decided I am not sending a man in that pipe you simply do not understand what we went through that night. That is not something I want anybody in this room, or anybody at all to have to go through and to make a decision that is not a simple decision, as we feel to believe that you just send a man and pull him out with a rope, that is not a decision like that man’s life,” he said.
‘Mulling over in my mind’
Piper said he had four men inside the pipeline—husbands, sons and fathers—and he was not prepared to send in any other persons to perish.
He said, “I had four men in that pipe, four men. I had husbands in that pipe, I had fathers in that pipe, I had sons in that pipe whose father, should I have allowed and sanctioned someone to go down in that pipe? Whose son should I have allowed to go down in that pipe, whose husband should I have allowed to go down in that pipe and perish? I have run this through my mind on many occasions and I still do and let me tell you something...”
At that moment, shouts were heard from the public gallery that Kurban’s son was prepared to go in.
It came from survivor Christopher Boodram, who stormed out of the room, and never returned for the day.
Piper responded, “I understand Mr Kurban because somebody in the back is talking about whose son. I understand Mr Kurban’s courage because his father was in the pipe. I understand why Mr Kurban wanted to go down in that pipe. If I was a son, yes, but I have also looked at this on the reverse. If I was the father in that pipe, would I want somebody to send my son into that pipe after me in a reckless manner where he could perish? And every time I ask myself that question, it was no. I would not want anybody to be so reckless with my son’s life, so if you believe in this room that was simple for me and for the IMT what would I have done.”
He asked, “Do you understand what I am saying? Do you understand what we were faced with?”
Rescue to recovery
Piper said at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, a decision was taken to move from rescue to recovery of the four bodies.
That decision, he said, was not shared with anyone until the Incident Management Team contacted the families of the four divers. The first person he contacted was Kazim Ali Snr.
He said, “Around 4.30 p.m on Saturday, the general manager and others attended a meeting outside of the ICT room with Heritage. During that meeting, all that time we were still in the rescue mode trying to make arrangements to pump out this riser. We were still talking about rescue with the incident commander.
“At that meeting, we discussed moving from rescue to recovery. What are some of the ways we will have to put in place. When I left that meeting with Mr Mohammed on the way back to ICT we discussed what we had just been discussed with Heritage. We came to the place, Mohammed and I , that, listen, we think we losing hope here, now the chances here are slim to none.
“So, together, we came to that place where we going to have to move to recovery. That was Saturday at 4.30 p.m. We kept that decision to ourselves—the reason being we wanted to speak to the family first. So we didn’t want the information out, we had to treat it respectfully, so that would be around the time.”