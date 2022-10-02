Price of gas too high?

Government MP Keith Scotland says he intends to ride his bicycle to the court in order to save fuel and burn fat. Further, he suggested people utilise a coal pot, as he does, for cooking.
In his contribution to the budget debate at the Parliament sitting yesterday, Scotland said the Government had to take austere measures, but is trying to bring relief to the pressures people are facing. Scotland, the Port of Spain South MP, noted there are increases in food prices but said there are justifications behind the hike.
He said the current increase in oil and gas prices globally means the Government has to put out more towards the fuel subsidy; and to ensure the subsidy is sustainable, it had to be capped at $1 billion. This move, he said, did not come about “like a thief in the night”, as Finance Minister Colm Imbert had signalled three weeks ago that this was his intent.
Scotland said the country’s resources, as with the management of a household, have to be spread across and reasoned.
“Yes, the fuel prices are tough on the population, we understand it. Every time someone comes up with an alternative, there is hue and cry on Twitter, on Facebook,” he said.
He said leaving home earlier and car-pooling are just some suggestions to deal with fuel prices.
“I have a suggestion. For me, in order to lose weight, I will ride to court. I will take a bike in order to save fuel, that’s my solution,” he said.
Questioning who would have predicted the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that caused global challenges, he said: “The Government understands that these are unprecedented times that we live in, and therefore we have to be frugal in the management of our limited resources. We can’t spend the bulk of the resources on one area—fuel subsidy alone.”
Scotland said whilst the Government is hearing the cry of pressure, it is trying to bring relief and it has done so by ensuring all public workers stay employed and get their salaries on time.
He said in the social sector some $5.45 billion remains in social grants, and fresh food hampers were distributed. He said he heard somebody saying they got the food hampers, but they could not cook as they did not have gas. His advice? “Well, what we say—make some salad with the tomatoes and the cucumbers. You want the Government to come and buy gas? We can’t do that. We provide the food. Madam Speaker, I still have a coal pot, you know, where I put my coals and I roast my breadfruit. So if you don’t have that, go back till such time until you can afford the gas, but don’t come and blame you not having gas on the Government,” he said.
Royal Castle and water
This Government, Scotland said, is showing the people of Trinidad and Tobago that it cares, adding that good governance is not a popularity contest. “It is not to be protesting outside and giving people Royal Castle and water. I was appalled, Royal Castle and water, that’s where we reach to come and shout and scream, and not come and reason.
“For those who are full with the Holy Spirit, come sit and reason with us,” he said.
He said in taking the tough decision to raise fuel prices, the blow was cushioned with the one-off $1,000 transport grant for all recipients of social grants—benefiting over 175,000 people.
“So please do not say that this Government does not care about the poor man and the vulnerable,” he said.
Scotland said he heard the Opposition speak about the management of the economy and citing “doom and gloom”, but despite significant challenges with the decline of oil and gas prices over the past four years, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has stayed the course and not approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Scotland said when a country goes to the IMF the first step is “structural adjustments” that result in the loss of jobs, as salary costs are a must. He said this would mean public sector workers’ jobs would be in jeopardy.
“Why hasn’t the Minister of Finance not been complimented for not taking this country under the watchful eyes of the IMF?” he asked, saying the people must understand this is laudable in the face of global challenges.
He noted Jamaica and Barbados are under the watchful eyes of the IMF.
“Under this PNM administration we can boast that not one public servant has been sent home. There has been not one cent cut from a public servant or a public sector salary,” he said, adding that not one month has come where salaries have not been paid on time.
Scotland said he read that the Defence Force will be accepting the four-per cent salary increase, which will cost the coffers some money.
“Whilst we hear the cry of pressure, we are trying... the Government is trying to relieve the pressure,” he said. Government has provided salary relief, rent relief and other grants with “not sniff of a scandal, not one sniff of a LifeSport scandal”, he added.
Turning to his constituency, Scotland said there are areas in the budget that are beneficial to constituents.
He said small businessmen can benefit from a tax exemption from approved companies for a five- to six-year period.
He said this initiative means small businesses in the constituency can establish themselves and have their companies approve and obtain a tax exemption, which would allow the business the grow. He said all constituents earning $7,000 or less per month will now pay no income tax.
He said with this new income, in a joint household, persons can qualify for a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) home and have a deed in their own name.