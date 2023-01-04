PRICE PINCH

Many people, especially the elderly, have started the new year unhappy over the increased inter-island travel fares which took effect on Sunday.
Following Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s 2023 national budget presentation, the cost of standard ferry tickets has officially been increased by $25 from $50 to $75; and flights on Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to Tobago have been increased by $50 one way.
Senior citizens over age 60, who previously enjoyed free inter-island travel, will now have to pay $25.
Only children two years and under travel for free.
Though the announcement was made in September, many people said they felt the sting in their pockets, as reality hit for the first time yesterday.
When the Express visited the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago in the nation’s capital yesterday, there were long lines of people awaiting the first fast ferry from Trinidad to Tobago. However, many said they were not travelling for leisure, but out of necessity.
Some said they were travelling for work.
Others were returning to Tobago after buying goods to sell, and some were travelling for health reasons.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, 70-year-old Winston John from San Juan said, “It’s kind of hard as a pensioner to have to pay now. I have to go (to Tobago) to collect medication and I go regularly. It’s difficult. Everything going up, but the service has not gotten better and pension has not gone up either.”
Similarly, King Joyles, a resident of Curepe, told the Express since November last year his job had assigned him to work in Tobago every other week, and the increase in fares will take a toll on him.
‘Tobagonians
should pay less’
People from the sister island also expressed concerns, as they said they felt more disadvantaged than Trinidadian passengers.
One Tobagonian man who did not wish to be named said, “I feel that Tobagonians who need to come to Trinidad as a necessity, because the Government did not put things in place for Tobagonians in Tobago, so those who have to travel here as a necessity should have a special fare set for Tobagonians who are coming down on business.”
He said: “Trinidadians are mainly coming for leisure. Let them pay the new fares. Many Tobagonians come here because they need to come here, so they should pay less.”
Other passengers said people, whether from Trinidad or Tobago, who could prove they were travelling for business and not leisure, and especially those who travelled frequently, should be given special rates.
Passengers also told the Express they were upset over the increased rates because the service, specifically at the port in Port of Spain, was unreliable as the vessels often had issues.
Though many tickets had “Galleons Passage” printed on them as the vessel to be used yesterday, port workers said only two vessels—the Buccoo Reef and APT James—were sailing.
Passengers said they were also upset that while the price had changed, there was no change in sailing times.
Some passengers wanting to get to Tobago early on mornings for business could only get there at 11 a.m. since the first vessel is scheduled to leave Trinidad at 8 a.m., and it often departed later.
The first scheduled departure via seabridge from Tobago is 6.30 a.m. and those passengers arrive in Port of Spain at 9.30 a.m., leaving sufficient time to get their business done early, several passengers said.
And passengers were also not happy about premium-class tickets and accommodation on board the vessels.
Passengers who want a premium ticket, which offers seats located to the front of the ship, will now have to pay $100 one way.
Efforts to contact Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan proved futile yesterday.
Over at Piarco International Airport, passengers also expressed their displeasure about the increase in prices.
‘Everything raising’
Though the costs of tickets are yet to be updated on the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd’s website, a one-way ticket from Tobago to Trinidad now costs US$30 on Caribbean Airlines.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, passengers who opted to travel via the airbridge said they were not happy about the increase in price, but not surprised since “everything raising”.
Some people said they preferred to pay the additional $50 because Caribbean Airlines flights, even those on stand-by status, were less “chaotic” than lining up at the port.
Some passengers said they feared the upcoming Carnival season, as getting tickets, whether for air or sea travel, is usually difficult during this time.
One passenger alleged, “When you go to get tickets, they (port workers) saying it don’t have any. Then you see their friends coming and getting ten to 20 tickets because they saving for people. So you increase the price, and you can’t even get the tickets. Worse now with Carnival right around the corner.”
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell directed the Express to speak with Minister Sinanan on the matter.