PRICES RISE SKY HIGH

Market and street vendors are complaining that the prices of all local crops are being sold way too high and prices are increasing way too often, making it difficult for them to earn a living.
The Express yesterday visited several markets across the East-West Corridor, including the Arima Market, Norris Deonarine Northern Wholesale Market Macoya, Tunapuna Market, and the Port of Spain Market, as well as several Charlotte Street vendors, many of whom accused farmers and people who sell items wholesale of price gouging.
Vendors said items such as tomatoes and pumpkins, and vegetables such as pimentos, peppers, cucumbers and sweet potatoes are just some of the items that continue to increase in prices.
When asked what was the cause of the price increase, many vendors said the farmers are all pointing blame at one main thing: flooding.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Charlotte Street vendor Ricardo Nedd said, “Pumpkin is $12 a pound. It (price) kind of hot. But, if I sell it for anything less, I ain’t making money. I find the farmers see an opportunity where they could take advantage of the vendors and that’s what they are doing. I paid $1100 for three pumpkins yesterday. They need to ease up the prices.”
Nedd said he has been a vendor on Charlotte Street for over 25 years.
Similarly, another Charlotte Street vendor who shared that he has had his stall for a decade said, “Every single thing gone up. If goods sell out today and I go back to buy tomorrow, it’s a different price. Sweet potatoes were $5 (a pound) , it’s now $8. Plantain went up from $6 to $8. Pimento is now one dollar for one. It used to be 25 for $5 and 20 for $5.”
“The farmers said the reason is flood and they losing their goods. So, what could we do? Nothing. The customers walking off when they hear the prices now. Today is Friday? It not looking like a Friday. The place dead. People don’t have money to buy.”
Grapes: $30 a pound
The complaints were the same at the Arima Market.
One vendor said, “Seasoning is through the roof. Tomatoes are now $25 a pound. It used to be between $12 to $18. The market is all about supply and demand, so we’re accustomed to prices fluctuating. However, the inflation this time is bad.”
“It’s because of the weather, and the flooding. A lot of things that we usually have access to, they’re on a shortage. Provision on a shortage. Anything local on a shortage,” she added.
She also said farmers in Paramin are the farmers currently making the most profits because they are the ones with the most goods.
Knowing the feeling of increased prices all too well, several fruit vendors also shared that the price of fruits increased months ago following the announcement of the budget.
And with Christmas in the air, the popular choice, grapes, are being sold for $30 per pound in Port of Spain.
Blame the middle man
On the other hand, some farmers have said that they too are victims, having lost most of their crops due to flooding, and that the “middle man” are the real ones profiting from the increase in prices.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Savatri Jaglal said she and her husband Lolchan, a registered farmer, have been selling at the Tunapuna Market for over 35 years and this year has been the worst she’s seen in price gouging.
The couple also shared that along with other Orange Grove farmers, they were severely affected by the recent flooding.
Jaglal said, “We lost everything. He had pimentos, hot peppers, everything wash away and mash up. Thousands of dollars in crops from our garden gone. Those (crops) would have been for Christmas. We have to now buy from other farmers to sell at the market.
“But let me be honest with you, it’s the middle men taking all the goods from the farmers. They are the ones selling it at these prices. Something should be done. The farmers selling to the middle man, and they are the ones making the money. Farmers lose every time there’s flood. When the customers come and hear the prices, they’re bawling.”
Jaglal, like several other vendors yesterday, is now calling for a governing body to be instituted to manage the prices of goods.
Otherwise, many vendors are fearful that after two years of a pandemic, this Christmas may be the worst in sales yet.