AS he congratulated Joe Biden on becoming the 46th president of the United States, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Caribbean people were also filled with pride about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
In a statement on Facebook and Twitter, the Prime Minister said he, on behalf of the Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago extended “warmest welcome and congratulations to United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“Given the close familial ties of both our countries and our joint economic and security connections, we look forward to the strengthening of those bonds in the months and years ahead.”
Rowley added: “We, as Caribbean people filled with pride, extend a special accolade to (Harris) as we acknowledge her Caribbean roots and wish both office holders a very successful term, not only for the American citizens but for all the people of the world.”
Victory for hope and unity
Biden’s victory in the United States presidential election is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday.
She said she was anticipating Trinidad and Tobago forging an even stronger relationship with America.
In an online statement, Persad-Bissessar said Biden “ran a campaign on decency, integrity, compassion and strength”.
She also sent congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris who, she noted, was the “first woman and person of colour to take that role”.
Persad-Bissessar said: “Their victory is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division. Millions of Americans of all backgrounds and ages came together to vote for a better, more optimistic future. This is also an important moment for the world.”
She added, “It is a chance to reassert America’s place as a force for good on the world stage. A nation that will work with T&T and other allies to defeat this pandemic. I am looking forward to T&T forging an even stronger relationship between T&T and the USA. I offer President-elect Biden my best wishes for a successful term for himself as well as for the people of the United States of America.”