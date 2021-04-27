Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was tested today for COVID-19 in keeping with the stated health protocols. The result remains negative.
This brings to an end the Prime Minister's isolation at the official residence in Blenheim under the supervision of the healthcare professionals from the Tobago Regional Health Authority.
In a statement today, Dr Rowley extended his deepest gratitude to the medical team who provided expert care during this period.
The Prime Minister thanked the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who prayed for his well-being and offered kind words of support over the last three weeks.
He also acknowledged those from the region and the wider international community who expressed concern and sent messages of hope for his speedy recovery.