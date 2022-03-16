‘Prime Minister will lose political favour, the people’s trust’

The top cop fiasco will have a negative political fallout for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Rowley’s credibility will be negatively impacted and there will be distrust from the population over his disclosure that he was the high-ranking official who provided information to former Police Service Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad about former police commissioner Gary Griffith, according to political analysts Dr Winford James and Mukesh Basdeo.
Both James and Basdeo spoke to the Express yesterday via telephone.
James said this controversy will be tried both in the legal court as well as in the court of public opinion.
“There will be political effects not in favour of the goodly Prime Minister because there was a lot of silence originally when it was suggested that the high-ranking Government official met Ms Seepersad at the President’s House when she was going to deliver the list
“In fact, she had already delivered the list, which she then withdrew,” he said.
There was an intent
James noted that the Prime Minister is not calling his actions “interference”, as he is saying he gave Seepersad information.
“But there was an intent behind giving Seepersad the information and that intent was that she should change her mind about the list, which means that the Prime Minister knew about the Merit List,” he said.
James said this raises further questions.
“How did the Prime Minister know what the Merit List contained? Who told him? Was it Bliss Seepersad or was it the President?
“Somebody must have informed him and, based on what they told him, with the knowledge he had, he intervened,” he said.
James noted the PNM has the majority in the Parliament and could have rejected the nominee on the list
“Since he didn’t want to trust that process, he wanted to make sure. That tells you there was a sort of desperation in his act because he could not wait for that action to be taken,” he said.
James said the Prime Minister will lose some trust from the people.
“Why would you wait until now to make this revelation? He is going to lose some political favour, his credibility is going to sink a bit,” he said.
James said, however, it will not affect his re-election as People’s National Movement political leader but in a general election he would lose some credibility.
Political fallout
Basdeo said about six months ago Rowley categorically denied he had any involvement in the controversy.
“Six months later we see this revelation where the Prime Minister has openly acknowledged in an interview and made this announcement,” he added.
Basdeo said there will be fallout.
“It is going to have some sort of political fallout, but this matter will only add to the debate because we are seeing that there are letters being written by the former police commissioner, so this will become a legal discussion about the role of the Prime Minister,” he said
He said the Prime Minister’s position is that he presented a report to Seepersad and she would have then revoked the Merit List submitted to the President.
Basdeo said a “grey area” is whether or not the other PolSC members were privy to the document Rowley presented to Seepersad.
He said the best place for the interpretation of the Prime Minister’s actions is the court.
“I think it will be best ventilated in the court to determine whether or not the Prime Minister presenting a report to the chair constitutes intervention in the office of Public Service Commission, and then you have the role of the President in this matter,” he said.
Shocking
statement
Basdeo said he was surprised by Rowley’s comments.
“I am shocked by the Prime Minister’s statement on the matter reading it in the Express yesterday (Monday),” he said.
He said Rowley’s disclosure raises more questions, adding that he had an opportunity to vent his concerns in the Parliament.
He noted that if the Merit List had gone to the President, it would have then been forwarded to the Parliament and it would be subject to debate.
“The Prime Minister would have had an opportunity in the Parliament to place his concerns on the Hansard and would also have the majority to actually reject whoever was number one on the Merit List,” he said.