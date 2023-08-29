Tarryl Swan, also known as “Prince Swanny” in the dancehall entertainment industry, is seeking asylum in the United States.
He is claiming that police officers from the Western Division Gang Unit (WDGU) have been issuing threats on his life, harassing him, and attempting to implicate him in multiple homicides, shootings and woundings in the Carenage area over time.
“The system is against me and basically I am fearful for my life. People saying I die and police constantly monitoring me. Something seems off,” he told the Express from an undisclosed location in the United States yesterday.
He said the police “would pass by my home in Carenage and make remarks and when they do not see me they would tamper with my vehicles and there was an instance they slashed my tyres”, said Swan.
Swan said a few weeks ago he left Trinidad and flew to the US where he spoke to US authorities about his situation. “I decided to apply for asylum because I cannot stay in Trinidad anymore. The hearing of my asylum claim is next year March,” he said.
He said he thought a complaint to the Police Complaints Authority following a shooting incident in late June would have deterred police from coming at him, “but the next day they came to my house in Carenage early in the morning and telling my aunt she could go Police Complaints Authority. I don’t know who tell them I went there but something not right,” said Swan.
Swan’s manager, Mikail Borneo of Ztekk Entertainment, who lives in the United States and spoke on Swan’s behalf, said, “All he wants to do is fight for his life. It’s a corrupted system, and he can’t receive any help there, so the best he can do is fly abroad for assistance.”
Borneo stated that the prominent entertainer known for his “Trinibad” music had no other choice. “He is constantly harassed. How can someone live with that mentally and physically?” Borneo asked.
Borneo claimed that US law enforcement had also visited him at his house in the US and questioned him about his relationship with Swan. Swan was staying with him, he added, without saying where he lives in the United States. “They were simply asking questions about people and connections based on false information provided by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,” he explained.
Complaint to PCA
Two months ago a BMW car with associates of Swan was allegedly shot up by police and two occupants were wounded in Carenage.
Swan’s lawyer Criston Williams told the Express that following the incident the entertainer made an official complaint to the PCA that he believed police officers were targeting him.
Swan stated in a voice message acquired by the Express from a while ago that shortly after filing the complaint, police officers visited his aunt’s home in Carenage, “Police came by me early this morning about five o’clock. They were not from Carenage, and they were attempting to enter my aunt’s compound. And she replied hey, you know you can’t enter there, and the officer asked why you doh go police complaints (PCA).And that rings a bell she wanted to know why he would say that so? So I dunno if somebody in police complaints was talking or something.”
Letter to DPP
Swan’s lawyers of Quantum Legal Criston Williams and Blaine Sobrian wrote to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard on August 22, raising serious concerns over the operations of the Western Division Gang Unit in relation to their client.
The issues they raised were, “The gross misconduct of police officers of the Western Division Gang Unit, entailing the use of underhanded tactics, manipulation and or misuse of the law and court process, legal opportunism and the failure to follow proper procedure in pursuit of the malicious prosecution of potential claimant(Swan).”
They asked that the DPP “review with the utmost care, caution and scepticism, any and all cases received from the Western Division Gang Unit in relation to Swan.”
The lawyers also requested that the “DPP investigate or cause an investigation of the Western Division Gang Unit regarding their investigative conduct in relation to Swan,” and stated that it is the “duty of the DPP to ensure that prosecutions are not initiated that would be perceived by the court as oppressive or unfair, so as to amount to an abuse of the judicial process.”
Swan according to his lawyers “vehemently and categorically denies all allegations made against him which assert and or suggest any involvement on his part in the death” of two persons (names called) in Carenage in August.