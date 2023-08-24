Nine out of ten councillors were sworn into office at the Princes Town Regional Corporation on Tuesday, despite the undetermined status of the Lengua/Indian Walk seat.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Moruga Member of Parliament Michelle Benjamin and Naparima Member of Parliament Rodney Charles, who both welcomed all nine United National Congress councillors to their posts.
Councillors Gowrie Roopnarine, Vincent Raghoo, Shawn Premchand, Alima N Ali, Anwar Renne, Deryck Mathura, Vashti Sookhoo and Latchmi Narine Ramdhan all assumed their places at the corporation, making up the majority of its council.
The tenth seat is currently the subject of legal action by the UNC, with a tie having been declared for the PNM and UNC candidates by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), which also determined a fresh election should be held.
Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine, however, last week told the Express the seat’s status would not impede on the functions of the rest of the corporation.
“...That will not affect the corporation because the majority of councillors can swear in, the CEO can swear in. It was done before; in 2013 we had a similar situation with the Moruga electoral district,” he said.
Following the ceremony, several councillors indicated their willingness to work for their communities. Moruga councillor Joseph Lorant thanked God for the opportunity to serve in his third term as councillor.
“What is written cannot be erased. To my campaign team and my walking team, a sincere thank you for standing by my side daily.
“Together as we move the Moruga electoral district forward, look out for true and real developments—developments that weren’t just based on campaign promises but of delivery,” he said.
Returning St Julien councillor Latchmi Narine Ramdhan wrote, “Looking forward to working with this new team for the betterment of my district of St Julien/Princes Town North, the municipality of Princes Town and, by extension, Trinidad and Tobago.
“May God bless us that we may be of best service to His people and have a successful term in office.”
Corinth Cedar/Hill councillor Shawn Prenchand wrote that he had accepted the mantle to serve the people of his district with diligence.
“This, I have done and will continue to do through my great party, the UNC—United National Congress. I look forward to continuing presenting to the people of Corinth/ Cedar Hill. Thank you all for the support,” he wrote.