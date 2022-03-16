Principal: The UWI eyeing higher fees

THE University of the West Indies St Augustine campus principal Prof Brian Copeland has confirmed that The UWI is considering increasing student fees.
However, when and how this will be done has not yet been worked out, he noted yesterday.
Copeland assured campus Guild of Students president Kobe Sandy that the UWI will engage the Guild, students and other stakeholders as soon as it has “something to put on the table”.
“We are well aware of the challenges that students face in this environment. Everybody outside is talking about raising fees and carrying up the cost of goods. We are well aware of that,” Copeland said during The UWI St Augustine’s 2022 campus council meeting.
“What we need to do, first we need to work out a cost which says basically what are our economic costs, what’s the formula for determining who pays what? And then we look at the scenario and decide on price. And we’ve done this in the past,” he stated.
Copeland said student fees were last increased in 2001.
“There are students who we have registered for whom the cost of education is exactly the same as before they were born. There has been no increase in tuition in 21 years,” he said. “I’m not saying we should increase it just for that, but 21 years is a long time. So we have to at least consider it and we have been doing that.”
Copeland said the Trinidad and Tobago Government has been very supportive of students.
He said whereas current arrangements are that contributing governments fund 80 per cent of economic costs of tuition fees and students pay 20 per cent, T&T students currently cover 12 per cent of economic costs.
“This is not including GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses). Including GATE will be around six per cent. I did say that students have to take responsibility for their tuition. We have to move to that space because we won’t be raising top-class citizens,” Copeland stressed.
He highlighted that via The UWI’s Hardship Grant Fund, provisions have always been in place to assist students who are unable to meet their financial commitments to the university.
He noted that while students have to take responsibility for their tuition, in the same breath The UWI will be aggressively looking at expanding the current support that it provides for students who are challenged.
“We have given a tuition reduction in one case last year when it was pretty bad. Once we know of the situation we will in fact respond. We are not doing this in a draconian way but we do have to do it. I think you will agree that for any institution to sit with fees remaining the same for 21 years something has to be wrong, so we have to address it,” Copeland said.
As to when fees are expected to increase, he stated: “We are only now re-engaging this. We looked at this several times in the past and we’ve done a detailed costing model of our operations to get a better sense of what the fees are. It’s all about fees and price.”
And when that is done we will make it known to the public. We hope to have some information on that…the best I could say is in due course. We don’t have anything concrete, we just know that this has to be done.”
He said fees at UWI St Augustine were “by far” the lowest in the Caribbean.
“Even though our medical sciences faculty is the most costly faculty, that fee is among the lowest…I think the second up from the bottom, when we checked last at all the other medical faculties across the Caribbean. So not only has it been a long time, we’ve also been sitting at the lower end for quite a long time.
“Students have been having the benefit of reasonably good fees. The cost of an education at one of our partnering universities in the United States in the social sciences faculty is US$50,000 a year. It’s TT$12,000 a year. We are not going anywhere near that but it’s just to show you the disparity,” Copeland emphasised.