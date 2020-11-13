THE changes to the National Scholarship Programme, announced by the Ministry of Education yesterday, may result in a flood of litigation from students who may now be excluded from winning a scholarship after writing the 2020 CAPE examinations.
This is according to president of the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools, Ronald Mootoo.
Mootoo was speaking with the Express yesterday following a news conference held by the ministry where the changes to the scholarship programme, as well as the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme, were detailed.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced that, effective immediately, no more than 100 national scholarships will be awarded annually, down from 400.
Pupils who do not win a scholarship, but attained at least eight units at Grades I and II in the CAPE exams, will however be eligible to apply for a bursary.
Mootoo said pupils who wrote the exam this year and those who began their CAPE studies prior to the announcement will be able to mount a legal challenge based on the arrangement that existed when they began their studies.
“Once a child begins Form Six-level CAPE studies, whatever would have been the existing arrangement at the time must continue.
“The adjustments to the programme cannot be taken overnight because then it may give rise to litigation because our students would have chosen a course of study with the then existing scholarship programme in mind.
“Whether or not it could be changed immediately as the ministry is proposing to do, in my layman’s view, it leaves a lot of scope for litigation and I am wondering if it could be done at all,” he said.
Mootoo noted that, in the past, students have successfully brought legal action against the ministry over the changing of the criteria for the awarding of scholarships.
Harsh proposals
Earlier this year Nicolas Sant, a former Presentation College pupil, won a lawsuit against the ministry for retroactively modifying the criteria for CAPE scholarships in 2018.
High Court Judge Nadia Kangaloo ruled that the ministry’s decision which excluded Sant from being awarded a scholarship was “unfair, irrational, and unreasonable”.
Mootoo said, apart from opening the gates to litigation, the new changes would lower the morale of the nation’s students.
“I am taken aback with the harshness in the new proposals,” he said.
“One understands the financial difficulties the country finds itself in. However, the investment in education the country has been making over the last few years needs to be continued. If this is not done, there will be a greater price to pay in the long term with regards to national development and nation building.
“Although one would expect that there would have been changes to the national scholarships programme and even a reduction in the number of scholarships, I think that what is being proposed is very drastic at this time. It is very, very drastic and does not really augur well in terms of motivation for our students and for our children to be motivated to academic accomplishments. The now proposed changes in CAPE scholarships will mean that many of the goals and aspirations of our students will have to be put aside.”
Mootoo added that the association was not consulted on the changes.
“The ministry has consulted us on many instances. However, there was not the slightest iota of consultation for these decisions and there was absolutely no communication. The association is very surprised to hear of these decisions at this time.”