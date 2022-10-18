Police Constable Herman Mohan, who was described as having an instrumental role in the capturing of escapees in the July 2015 prison break, has died.
Mohan passed away at his home in San Juan yesterday.
Current acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher and executive members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mohan in a news release yesterday.
Mohan enlisted in the TTPS on March 6, 2009, having already served for six years as a special reserve policeman, from 2003. He distinguished himself as an intelligent, hard-working, critical thinker, the TTPS release added.
Sgt Indar Mangla of the E-999 Command Centre remembered PC Mohan as an “exceptional dispatcher, who was very instrumental in capturing the escapees during a prison break in July 2015”.
He was the main voice from the dispatch room and his performance on that day is being used as a model for training future dispatchers within the service.
PC Mohan will also be remembered by his peers as an officer who worked tirelessly, with passion and dedication to duty.
He has left an indelible mark on the E-999 Command Centre and by extension the TTPS, said the release.
PC Mohan leaves to mourn his wife Nikisha Ali-Mohan, ten-year-old daughter, a brother and two sisters.
In July 2015, Allan “Scanny” Martin, Christopher “Monster” Selby and Hassan Atwell shot their way out of the Port of Spain Prison, wounding a prison officer and killing Police Constable Sherman Maynard in the process.
However, the swift and coordinated response of police led to Martin, who was a murder accused at the time, being cornered at Port of Spain General Hospital.
He was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with the police.
Atwell was found shot to death days later in the hills of East Port of Spain, allegedly by members of the Rasta City gang.
Selby eventually surrendered to the police and has since been charged with the death of PC Maynard.