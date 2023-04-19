People at risk for criminal behaviour are not deterred by the prospect of going to prison.
This was the position of Prof Corin Bailey, of The UWI, Cavehill, Barbados, as he addressed the Crime Symposium on Violence as a Public Health Issue, at the Hyatt Regency yesterday.
He said prison may act as a deterrent to persons such as those who were sitting in the Hyatt ballroom, but “not to those persons who are at risk for criminal behaviour”.
He said a 2019-American Development Bank (IDB) study of persons on Remand and in prisons in a number of different Caribbean countries showed that some of the key risk factors for criminal offending were those who did not complete a secondary education, where persons were exposed to domestic violence—either they were abused at home or saw their mothers abused.
And, he said half of the inmates surveyed had a family member who was in prison at some point. Noting that these factors were, to an extent, outside of the control of the person who was adversely affected, he said: “We cannot wag our fingers at offenders talking about an age of individualism and then remove ourselves from that equation when it comes to how we deal with them...
“We should not punish therefore as though the culpability is 100 per cent on the offender. And what exists at the moment in most, if not all, of our jurisdictions is a system of coercive punishment which is harmful to offenders... and to society as well because when they come out (of prison) they commit more crimes, they are hardened versions of themselves and cannot re-assimilate into society.
“So, like our education system that has the unfortunate result of recycling poverty and of exacerbating structural inequalities rather than giving the best opportunities to overcome them, our systems of correction handed down in the post-emancipation period similarly targets the most vulnerable members of society unfairly,” Bailey said.
He urged regional stakeholders to stop asking how best to rehabilitate people inside the prison and begin to ask whether the prison is the best place for rehabilitation to take place.
He said the survey showed that 41 per cent of inmates in six Caribbean countries were recidivists, half were incarcerated more than two years after the release, another 40 per cent were back in prison a year after release, and one quarter lost their freedom in less than six months.
Hinds: Many restorative programmes in T&T
And in addressing the issue of restorative justice, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said since 2002 the T&T Government had chosen restorative justice rather than retributive approaches. He said the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service was established in 2020 to cater to the youth (ten to 35 years) component in the population, which represented 498,000.
He said the T&T Defence Force administered the specialised youth programmes which focused on civic-mindedness, patriotism, nationalism and life skills, and cited the Civilian Conservation Corps from which 30,000 had graduated since 1999. He said alongside this programme was the MLAT programme, a military-led academic and residential two-year programme which focused on CXC certification from which over 1000 graduates had emerged.
There was also the MPATT programme, a two-year vocational programme from which about 500 had graduated, he said. Hinds also cited the Cadet Force and the GRACE programme, a collaboration between the TTPS and the Pan American Development foundation, involving community empowerment and intervention, aimed at gang reduction.
Hinds spoke of “soft-side policing” which included the development of sports and personal-development and life skills. He cited the community pools programme in some of the hotspot areas, where people of all ages can learn to swim and have aqua therapy and aqua fitness.
Hinds said if young people, notwithstanding the “pantheon of protection and love and care that these programmes were designed to share with them”, fell through the cracks, there was a restorative philosophy as opposed to a punitive system, “formally implemented in 2002” which involved the offender, the victim and the community, through the courts.
He said remanded and convicted inmates were exposed to programmes of moral cognitive therapy, anger management, prisonisation, anger management, unmasking the criminal minds, parenting, health and wellness, and motivational sessions.
He said to date 1,265 inmates have benefited from this, with an additional 30 in music programmes, and 652 in moral cognitive therapy.
He said between 2010 and 2023 over six inmate art exhibitions have been staged, with the most recent in 2022 at the National Library, where the art displayed and sold generated $65,000 which was used for the benefits of the inmates.
For deportees there was Vision on Mission, he said. He said in 2022 the recidivism rate, as assessed through Vision on Mission, stood at 3.5 per cent of the persons who passed through those programmes. “So, there is no doubt that it is working quite well, and we are happy to support it,” he said.