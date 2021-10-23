Prison officer held for contraband in bullet-proof vest

Prison Officer Jason Sawh

CHARGED: Prison Officer Jason Sawh

A PRISON officer with 12 years’ service was arrested by police on Friday night after he was caught allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items into the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.

The items were found concealed in the officer’s bullet-proof vest after it was examined by his colleagues and officers of the Arouca Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

A statement issued by the Prison Service yesterday said around 7.30 p.m., Prison Officer I, Jason Sawh, reported for duty at MSP, and a routine search was carried out upon his entry into the facility.

Based on information received, Sawh’s car was searched and the bullet-proof vest, which was in the car at the time and which the officer identified as his, was also examined.

In doing so, it was discovered that the padding in the vest had been replaced with ciga­rettes, wrapping paper, hemp and cigarette lighters.

The Prison Service stated that Sawh was cautioned and ­taken to the Arouca Police Station for further questioning, and later charged for the offence.

Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan commended the actions of the officers.

Pulchan noted: “The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service continues to maintain zero tolerance on trafficking within the nation’s prisons, more so by officers under oath to maintain security. Partnerships with security agencies are ongoing, as they have proven successful in upholding the mandate of public safety and national security.”

