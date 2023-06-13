A prison officer who joined the service three years ago was held with items deemed to be prohibited while attempting to enter the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre.
Michael Johnson was arrested at about 11.14 a.m. on Sunday while attempting to enter the centre. At the time he was subjected to a routine search and the items were allegedly found in his possession.
Police were contacted and officers from the Arima Police Station responded, secured all items of evidence and took Johnson into police custody for further investigation.
He was charged yesterday and brought before an Arima magistrate where he was granted bail and the matter was adjourned.
In a media release issued yesterday, Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar condemned the alleged action of the officer and by extension all officers who engage in illegal activities. He lamented that such actions compromise the safety and security of the institution and their colleagues, as well as negate the good work officers are doing.
Ramoutar also reiterated his commitment to ensuring that such persons are apprehended and removed from the environment.
He commended the vigilance and alertness of people involved in the apprehension of the officer and extended his gratitude for the joint efforts of the agencies of the Ministry of National Security network.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service continues to address crime and criminality within the prisons. In an effort to successfully do so, members of the public who may have reliable information about illegal activities within the prisons are urged to utilise the Hotline 800-PRSN (7776), which is a safe and secure channel to anonymously provide information. The Prison Service thanks all who have provided valuable information thus far,” the release read.