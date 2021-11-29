PRISON officer Nigel Jones was gunned down in Siparia yesterday in what was described as a hit ordered from behind prison walls.
Jones was ambushed by two men who emerged from a vehicle around 1.30 p.m.
They shot him multiple times from behind, and the men returned to the vehicle and escaped.
Jones was employed with the Prison Service for five years.
His murder comes four days after the killing of another prison officer.
Prison Officer II Trevor Serrette was gunned down at a fruit stall in Valencia last Friday afternoon.
Both Jones and Serrette were assigned to duties at the Wayne Jackson Building at the Maximum Security Building in Arouca.
Jones is the 27th prison officer to be murdered in the last 30 years.
Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan told Express in a phone interview shortly after the killing, “He was ambushed by cold- blooded killers. They shot him from behind.
“They did not have the guts to face him.”
Pulchan said Jones was assigned to the Wayne Jackson Building a few months ago.
Officers of the Homicide Region III Division, South Western Division Task Force and Siparia CID responded.