PRISON OFFICER MURDERED

A PRISON officer with 26 years of service was shot dead yesterday in front of his fruit and vegetable stall in Valencia.
He is the 26th prison officer to be murdered in the last 30 years.
Police said around 1.30 p.m. Trevor Serrette, 48, of Sangre Grande was sitting behind the counter at the stall located off the Eastern Main Road, Valencia. He was there with a 64-year-old relative and a friend when a white Nissan AD Wagon with two men stopped in front.
One man dressed in dark-coloured pants and hoodie got out.
Armed with an assault rifle he raised it and pointed it at Serrette who attempted to run.
The gunman fired a total of 14 rounds at Serrette who fell a short distance from where he had been sitting and died on the spot.
The gunman then got back into the car which sped off heading east along the Valencia stretch.
Two of Serrette’s relatives were on the scene and they immediately called the Valencia police.
Detectives from the Region Two Homicide Bureau and the Sangre Grande CID visited the scene where they carried out enquiries.
Serrette’s relatives were contacted and several were on the scene yesterday but they were unable to comment about what happened.
Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan later condemned the murder, describing the killers as, “cowardly and heinous.”
In a release posted to social media by the Prison Service, Pulchan said, “An emergency meeting was called with members of the Executive and they are working together with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to have the persons responsible arrested and charged in the shortest time possible. Commissioner Pulchan is also urging officers to continue to be alert and exercise caution both on and off duty.
“Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Trevor Serrette. May the eternal light shine upon him and grant us all comfort during this trying time.”
The Prison Service said Serrette’s last posting was at the Wayne Jackson Building at the Maximum Security Prison in Golden Grove, Arouca.