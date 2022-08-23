Prison Officers Association president Ceron Richards says the association will try to rein in their members from taking their own industrial action but there were no guarantees.
Holding up his hands in surrender, Richards sounded the warning yesterday during a news conference at Public Services Association (PSA) headquarters, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, along with heads of other unions including the PSA’s Leroy Baptiste and Fire Officers Association president Leo Ramkissoon.
Baptiste explained that they met due to Government’s non-response to their rejection of a four per cent wage increase offer.
Richards said: “Our members are extremely agitated and we must urge that Government quickly react to members’ standard of living as we may not be able to keep members from acting in their own interests.”
He added that members “are absolutely disgruntled and they are willing and ready to take matters into their own hands. This is not a plan generated by the union but members have been telling us that they have reached their end”.
Richards said “the silence of Government is worrisome and we can no longer guarantee any real level of service”, but added that their membership met previously to “determine how do we keep at bay workers who want to do something so our greatest fear is now a reality”.
He said officers felt that Government did not care about them and they were at their “wit’s end”.
He also slammed the four per cent offer made by the Chief Personnel Officer, saying it may seem to be an increase but it is in fact a salary cut as inflation now stands at 22 per cent.
FOA’s Ramkissoon also slammed the four per cent offer, saying prices of a basic food basket had gone up by $1,300 while a four per cent wage offer would mean just $200 added to workers’ salaries.
He claimed that Government was making the offer “in the midst of a boom (energy)”, adding that their members were asking how can millions be allocated to celebrate Independence while there were public officers living in abject hardship.
“The angry and unpredictable members of the protective services were unable to take care of their homes,” he added.
The Government has allocated $7.5 million to host 60th Independence anniversary events.