Prison officers: No forced vaccination

Fitzgerald Hinds

 National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

Prison Officers’ Association president Ceron Richards said his organisation is in support of Covid-19 vaccinations. The demarcation, he stated, was that the Association does not believe that any of its members should be forced to get vaccinated.

Richards spoke with the Express yesterday, following pleas by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds on Christmas Day for all members of the protective services – including prison officers – to get vaccinated.

Hinds called on all members to trust in the science and get vaccinated as it was the best way to preserve life and health in this ongoing pandemic.

Richards said: “While we understand the utterance of the minister, we do not support forced vaccination. We still believe that there are other ways to increase the number of people being vaccinated.”

These included proposals such as the State should seek to pursue a deliberate drive to educate and empower the officers so they can make more informed decisions regarding vaccination.

“And the State could accept liability for anything going wrong after an officer decides to take the vaccine.”

Richards added: “We also asked for proper medical insurance which was already developed by both police and prisons and was on the verge of implementation in the Police Service.”

He also submitted that the State needed to procure more lateral (antigen) tests for officers to know their status, due to the nature of their jobs, and the proximities they are forced to keep and engaged with on an almost daily basis.

