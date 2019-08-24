Prisons Commissioner: A most dangerous job

Having just been confirmed in his position as Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson is preparing to leave the Service. Five days ago, Wilson was officially promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons by the Public Service Commission, with effect from November 24, 2017.
But he intends to proceed on pre-retirement leave in November. The prisons boss sat down with the Sunday Express for a wide-ranging interview to share his thoughts on various issues, including the country’s spiralling crime situation, prison officers’ safety, restorative justice and highlights of his career that has spanned more than 35 years.