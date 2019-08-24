Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson

over 35-year career: Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson

Having just been confirmed in his position as Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson is prepa­ring to leave the Service. Five days ago, Wilson was officially promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons by the Public Service Commission, with effect from November 24, 2017.

But he intends to proceed on pre-retirement leave in November. The prisons boss sat down with the Sunday Express for a wide-ran­ging interview to share his thoughts on various issues, including the country’s spiralling crime situation, prison officers’ safety, restorative justice and highlights of his career that has spanned more than 35 years.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Prisons Commissioner: A most dangerous job

Prisons Commissioner: A most dangerous job

Having just been confirmed in his position as Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson is prepa­ring to leave the Service. Five days ago, Wilson was officially promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons by the Public Service Commission, with effect from November 24, 2017.

Rowley: It’s all good for Bdos, T&T

Rowley: It’s all good for Bdos, T&T

IT is all good for Barbados and all good for Trinidad and Tobago. This from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday as he and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two countries in Bridgetown, Barbados.

‘Hero’ Iwer saves the day

‘Hero’ Iwer saves the day

“IWER George is a national hero!” That was the shout from one gleeful patron when the veteran soca star took the stage during Tri­nidad and Tobago country night at the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta XIV) on Friday evening, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.