Prisons Commissioner wants holistic approach in fight against crime

PRISON reform is crucial, says Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson. And while there have been advances made in this area, he notes that there is still much to be done. During an interview with the Express last week, Wilson noted that a task force had been appointed by Cabinet several years ago to look into prison reform and transformation.
The task force compiled its recommendations in a report but few of those recommendations have been implemented to date. Wilson said some are in the process of being implemented but need the appropriate legislation, while others are not feasible. One of the recommendations was the establishment of a nursery at the Women’s Prison for women who are convicted while pregnant.